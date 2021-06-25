Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center wants to purchase more than 400 pieces from local artists to include in permanent displays at its future facility and office building in East Hempfield Township.

Participating artists should be currently residing, or have previously resided in, Lancaster, Lebanon or York County. The work will be permanently installed in June 2022. The six-story, 341,000-square foot facility is set to open in Fall 2022.

The Medical Center plans on purchasing approximately 480 art pieces and placing them throughout the facility to engage patients, family members and staff. Each of the six floors will feature a different theme including welcome, discovery, hope, serenity, healing and unity. The call for artwork specifically mentions a desire for inclusivity, diversity and Lancaster, Lebanon and York County stories and history.

The desired mediums for the work ranges from sculptures, wall murals, paintings, mosaics, mixed media, works on paper and more – in a variety of sizes. The center will commission work, as well as purchase existing pieces. Artists whose work is chosen will be paid at a competitive rate, according to the news release.

“The physical design of the Lancaster Medical Center is crucial to the patient experience, and the art, in its many forms, is an integral element in our plans to create an unmatched healing environment for all of our patients,” Joseph Frank, interim regional president at Berks and Lancaster, Penn State Health said in a press release. “This facility will be a place of healing and hope, and we are excited to engage the local arts community in the commissioning of works that reflect the core of our healing mission.”

Submissions are due by July 16, 2021. Artists are asked to include printable photographs of their work (at 300-DPI resolution). Find more information and a link to submit here.

Send questions concerning the call for art to Pam Nickell at nickell@aesthetics.net.