Long before the Grammy-winning group Pentatonix, three “Pitch Perfect “movies, and the Fox television series “Glee,” a cappella music bloomed in Lancaster.

The male Lancaster Red Rose Chorus, affiliated with the Barbershop Harmony Society, opened shop in 1949. The Red Rose City Chorus, an offshoot of the all-women Sweet Adelines, followed in Lancaster in 1961. The women’s choir changed its name to Vocal Harmonix in 2019, after too many people became confused over which group was performing — the men or the women, explains Mary Jo Whitehaus, who directed the men’s group for 15 years and the women’s group for 28 years and counting. Each group has between 25-30 singers.

Both ensembles have endured a lot in those decades of existence, including the ongoing global pandemic. During the height of COVID-19 shutdowns, both groups pivoted to Zoom rehearsals even as live performances were canceled.

“Singing is a super-spreader event,” says Whitehaus, who recently moved with her husband to Delaware. (She resigned as director of the Red Rose Chorus last spring, but still leads Vocal Harmonix, making the six-hour round-trip drive most Mondays for rehearsal in East Petersburg.)

Red Rose Chorus members had problems rehearsing over Zoom because of time delays, says board member and singer Paul Stobel of Ephrata. Members had to mute each other during online rehearsals so each could sing alone to the music.

The male singers also presented their autobiographies during rehearsals and took music quizzes. “It was a way to stay connected,” Stobel says.

Both organizations, however, are making their return to in-person engagements this year.

“We weren’t doing very much during the pandemic. Now is the year everything is opening up for us,” says Michele Turner of Lititz, who coordinates membership for the female singing group.

The Red Rose Chorus will host a Corn & Doggie Roast at the Susquehanna Fire & Rescue Company in Columbia on Friday. About 100 male singers are expected at the event; they’ll sing in barbershop choruses or quartets.

Three Sweet Adeline female choruses, including Vocal Harmonix and two quartets, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday for F.L.A.S.H., Friends, Laughter And Singing Harmony, at the Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg.

IF YOU GO What: Red Rose Chorus Corn & Doggie Roast. Where: Susquehanna Fire & Rescue Company, 137 S. Front St., Columbia. When: 6 p.m. Friday. Cost: $17.50 in advance or $20 at the door. Admission includes corn on the cob, hot dogs, snack food, beer, water and soda. More info: redrosechorus.com. What: F.L.A.S.H. choral event. Where: The Red Lion Hotel, 4751 Lindle Road, Harrisburg. When:7 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $20. More info: vocalharmonix.org.

Camaraderie with a side of songs

Participants in both groups say they joined for two reasons: music and friendship. Many members say they sang in church or school choirs.

“The moment that I walked in, everybody was so welcoming that I knew these were my people,” said Diane Goss, who moved from New Jersey to West Lampeter during the pandemic. Goss joined Vocal Harmonix in June. “Each person has been very, very helpful.”

“You join because of the music,” says Stobel who joined Red Rose in 1994. “You stay because of the friends.” He now serves on the board and directs the choir’s public relations. “You see the enthusiasm and joy of the members,” he says.

Stobel and Goss also talked about creating extended “family members” in their singing groups.

Eric Jackson has another take. Jackson, who now directs The Red Rose Chorus, believes that, “Music is medicine.”

What’s more, the Media, Pennsylvania, resident says he believes singing can relieve anxiety. “I have a great passion for this. Singing in harmony is a great stress reliever.” He previously directed choruses in Manhattan and Philadelphia.

Both choruses not only count members from Lancaster County, but also from neighboring areas, such as Reading, York and Cumberland county. “We have quite a wide draw,” says Turner.

A cappella challenges

Both Red Rose and Vocal Harmonix sing tight four-part harmonies without any accompaniment. That’s hard, singers say.

What’s more, the main melody in the men’s and women’s harmonies is buried in the middle, with a tenor line above and then a baritone and bass below, Jackson explains. “It’s a tight harmony. The melody is in the middle of the song,” he says.

Singers also must memorize all music. “Every note has to be perfect,” says Brian Giersch, who brought his baritone harmony to Lancaster four years ago, quickly joining Red Rose after singing in barbershop choruses in North Carolina. Giersch now serves as the group’s music director. “This is a more demanding singing experience,” he says of fellow a cappella musicians.

Any song can be arranged for a barbershop harmony, and thousands of uncopyrighted songs reside with each group’s parent organization. Red Rose members sing songs such as “Blue Velvet, When I’m 64,” and “Goodnight Sweetheart.” Vocal Harmonix, sings music people might hear on the radio. The women sing a four-part version of “Cups,” which gained popularity after Anna Kendrick sang it during the first Pitch Perfect movie. Other songs include “With A Little Help From My Friends,” and “Heard It Through The Grapevine.”

Members of both groups say they are vaccinated and practice social distancing while rehearsing.

Competitions and performances

Sweet Adeline chapters must enter contests at least once every three years, Whitehaus says. Vocal Harmonix qualified in April to compete internationally in September in Phoenix. Singers already have qualified for a 2023 international competition in Louisville, Kentucky. Red Rose members don’t have to compete although those interviewed said they would consider it as pandemic restrictions end.

Members decide what they want their chorus to look like. Red Rose and Harmonix members say they want to provide professional performances in front of audiences. Red Rose sometimes sings before Barnstormer games and will perform when asked at retirement communities. The chorus charges a sliding scale fee designed to get singers in front of as many audiences as possible. Vocal Harmonix also bills itself as singing entertainment and is actively looking for venues, Whitehaus says.

“I like performing in public,” Stobel says. “We get to see people enjoy what we’re doing.”

“We are amateur singers but with professional goals,” Whitehaus says.

Red Rose Chorus members wear red shirts and black pants but can dress up in red jackets for formal events. Vocal Harmonix members have several costumes, some with sequins included.

HISTORY — When people think of barbershop singers, they usually picture four men in striped vests and straw hats walking down Main Street in Walt Disney World, Giersch says. — Both mens’ and womens’ barbershop groups first formed in Oklahoma. What is now called the Barbershop Harmony Society met for the first time in Tulsa in 1938. A female group, now called Sweet Adelines International, got together in Tulsa in 1945.