I hid the truth when they allowed me to write about entertainment and the arts.

So here it is. At the modern heart of that topic is something I avoid: television. I haven’t willingly watched any of it for a good 25 years.

I edit stories about “television” (How do you even define that now?), so I know a few things about it. I know that “Mare of Easttown,” for example, was not a tale of the Devon Horse Show.

Still, after all this time I’m the Rip Van Winkle of the remote. I’ve learned to live without television, and I like the life. With a quarter-century of hours undevoted to watching, I got a lot done. There aren’t a lot of hours left.

And I like to temper or tune my alertness and sensitivity to the world as I go along. And I find I cannot do that in the presence of a screen shouting for attention.

I don’t hope to make a TV-hater of anyone. This is a quirk, and I have evidence that, in general, most of the world will not want to live as I do.

Dystopian choice

If you do want the argument against TV concisely put, there’s Neil Postman’s “Amusing Ourselves to Death,” a book that clarified everything I had begun to think.

That was 1985. What he was writing about, then, we called “television.” In 2021, we’d call it “reality.”

Postman framed his argument abstractly on the 20th century’s two great literary dystopias: Huxley’s and Orwell’s.

Despite all the attention to “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” Postman thinks, and I think, our arriving future is from “Brave New World.”

In Orwell’s book, Postman writes, “people are controlled by inflicting pain. In ‘Brave New World,’ they are controlled by inflicting pleasure. In short, Orwell feared that what we hate will ruin us. Huxley feared that what we love will ruin us.”

In Huxley’s dystopia, the libertarians and rationalists “failed to take into account man’s almost infinite appetite for distractions.” TV is soma.

I think of Postman every time I hear “binge-watch.” I cannot think of any binge-plus-verb that adds up to a good idea, unless your business is selling binges.

Outside view

When my daughter was young, we let her watch videos on the VCR player we still had. In our little library were the first five years of “Sesame Street.”

Those episodes had the sweet slowness you also found in Mr. Rogers: that fearlessness, in the presence of children, of a moment of quiet.

“Sesame Street” taught to the Appalachian kids then as well as the urban ones. And it bridged their lives with long, leisurely bits like the one about a horseback-riding postman in rugged east Tennessee, narrated sparingly by the old man himself.

Or the long clip about two boys who visit the zoo on bikes, entirely without dialogue and no track under it but Chicago free jazz in exuberant bursts.

Another recurring clip was no more than a daddy and a little girl riding the city bus and pointing out the places they knew as they passed.

When Tom Hanks made the Mr. Rogers movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” people assumed his performance was the good man Hanks being himself. But he told the New York Times that while filming it he had to work hard at the s-l-o-w-n-e-s-s of Fred Rogers’ show.

At someone else’s house we accidentally saw the modern “Sesame Street.” It’s bright-lit, frenetic, in your face like a Sugar Smacks commercial.

Yet it was the old “Sesame” episodes, on the VCR-playing television set, that carried parental warnings. Those old “Sesames” turn out to be perilous to impressionable minds.

Every now and then I edit a wire story about a hermit living in some nook of the woods in northern Maine or some such place. Not knowing what else to do with him when they stumble on him, the authorities often stash him in jail.

I read an interview with one such man. For decades, he had known no media, only the trees and stars above him. And they put him in a local jail, where the TV is always on, and he saw it.

He described one of those long commercials: Some skin condition makes a woman’s life miserable until she finds this cream and it liberates her. And his nerves had not been scalded numb, and he found himself unexpectedly in tears over it.

And he added, to the reporter, words to the effect of, “Crying in jail is not a good thing.”

