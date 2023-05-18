“Lightning Crashes” — a 1990s song reportedly penned in Lancaster — played a part in the latest episode of “Yellow Jackets.”

That Showtime saga centers around a fictional high school soccer team that crashes in the wilderness en route to a ’90s championship game. Last week, adult versions of those players drunkenly bonded at a “wellness center” (more like cult campus) when on came a calling card of the Central Pennsylvania-born band Live.

“Oh my God, you guys,” says one of the women. “I love this song.”

Cue the flashback to their teen days when they are huddled in an abandoned cabin and one starts to hum that same tune.

“Why are you singing that?” says another. “Where did you hear that song?”

Without getting too spoilery, readers who have watched “Yellowjackets” but aren’t quite caught up on this season may be getting knots in the pit of their stomachs to learn that it was Shauna (the one who arrived in the wilderness pregnant) who said that.

Chaotic things ensue while, in the background, is playing Live’s song that entwines death and childbirth — and which recently got a mention in Rolling Stone. Andy Greene, a reporter for that publication, writes about going to Lancaster with longtime Live bandmember Chad Taylor.

“We park and walk into Redeux Vintage, an upscale vintage clothing store where a Billy Joel T-shirt from the Storm Front tour will set you back $75,” Greene writes. “In the early 90s, this was Live’s rehearsal space He points to a corner. ‘Ed (Kowalczyk) wrote ‘Lightning Crashes’ right here.’ ”

That song spent 26 weeks on Billboard’s Pop Songs charts, peaking at No. 6. A dizzying number of GenXers had “Throwing Copper” — the 1994 CD containing that song — on their dorm room shelves.

Alexandra Dwyer, owner of Redeux Vintage, was only a few years old when that song came out but knew Live’s connection to the space she occupies above Prince Street Cafe long before Rolling Stone readers. She says she needed financing to move her business from York to Lancaster about five years ago so she reached out to Taylor, a York native, to see if he might want in. He did, Dwyer says. They no longer have any business connection but still keep in touch, she says.

“He hit me up that day and said, ‘Hey, ‘I’m coming through,’ ” says Dwyer, who didn’t know until after the fact that he had a Rolling Stone writer in tow.

Dwyer was intrigued to hear the song made it onto Showtime last week.

“I love Yellowjackets,” she says. She watches it religiously but was particularly tired before the last episode and missed the part where Live played.

“I can’t believe I fell asleep,” she adds.

“Lightning Crashes” was part of the mid-’90s soundtrack. So it’s not surprising it would make its way onto a show that is known — along for its pretty disturbing subject matter — for its attention to music. But the song seems especially fitting for the “Yellow Jackets” characters whose lives are/were chaotic, to say the least.

Rolling Stone’s piece was, after all, about how a band with massive success in its youth became embroiled in turmoil.

“The article refers to years of reporting from papers in York County to paint a picture of (former band member Bill ) Hynes, who along with allegedly enticing Taylor …(and other former band members) into providing funds for a fiber optics company, is also accused of sexually assaulting a former employee of said-fiber optics company,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker wrote in February. “According to the article, Hynes is currently under house arrest at 210 York St., which once served as the band’s headquarters in York.”

Kowalczyk is now touring with replacements for his former bandmates. Live has shows scheduled in Bethlehem, Lehigh County, on June 1 and the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Maryland on June 2 before heading out for tours in California, Las Vegas and then the Netherlands later this summer.

No doubt a least a few audience members at those shows will now be thinking about “Yellowjackets” when Kowalczyk starts belting out a song that solidified Live’s legend.

“Yellow Jackets” deals heavily in mysticism and centers around teens dealing with weighty themes long before their classmates who were still safe at home. Again, the song just somehow fits.

“I remember entering the room and hearing him (Kowalczyk) sing the word ‘placenta.’ I was like, what the hell is he singing about?’ ” Taylor told Rolling Stone. “But back in middle school, when everyone else was at home trying to find their dad’s Playboy, he was reading Eastern philosophy books. He was singing about mysticism and our spiritual journey.”