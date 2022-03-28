Zenkaikon was back and better than ever for its 2022 iteration at the Lancaster Convention Center over the weekend. From cosplay to panels to special guest appearances, it had everything an anime and science-fiction convention could offer.
LNP reporter Mickayla Miller was on site for all the fun. Check out her live tweets covering everything that went down.
I’m at Zenkaikon! People are still coming in. I expect more people after the work day is over. pic.twitter.com/zoQ1sr9s8P— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 25, 2022
The fountain across from the Marriott is one of the hot spots for people to pose for photos while cosplaying. #zenkaikon pic.twitter.com/wwPmwPpy5C— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 25, 2022
Opening remarks at Zenkaikon. They’re currently talking about the specialty cocktails they’ll have at Tellus360. (Mana potion sounds amazing??) pic.twitter.com/0QQgzjfLA5— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 25, 2022
The crowd has picked up with beautiful cosplayers. #zenkaikon pic.twitter.com/xQPubIGGmH— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 25, 2022
Matthew Gonzalez, of Boalsburg, cosplayed as Chainsaw Man from the eponymous manga. He did a little pose for me. pic.twitter.com/4t6U56djix— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 26, 2022
Melissa Shaw, of Hatboro, cosplayed as Keyleth from Critical Role at #zenkaikon. She was my first interview of the day and her outfit was stunning. pic.twitter.com/DosvtAgqwL— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 26, 2022
Took a big boy brass break earlier with Lancaster outfit Big Boy Brass, who played outside of Lancaster Central Market. Cosplayers and others alike gathered for the performance. pic.twitter.com/sotVznYMLP— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 26, 2022
Chrissy Rose from Norristown cosplays as the daycare attendant from FNAF. The back of her headpiece was kind of like a fidget spinner. #Zenkaikon2022 pic.twitter.com/LtOwfAYTBv— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 26, 2022
Steady traffic at #Zenkaikon. Most people are cosplaying! pic.twitter.com/U1mSELJP7w— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 26, 2022
We love this guy. #zenkaikon pic.twitter.com/mgoG6A4695— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 26, 2022
Crowd is still lively at #zenkaikon. pic.twitter.com/aUyy2WT40k— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 26, 2022
See you, Space Cowgirl 🥺 #Zenkaikon2022 pic.twitter.com/HmNLdDtZe4— Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) March 26, 2022