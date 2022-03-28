Zenkaikon
Matthew Gonzelez, of Boalsburg, is dressed as Chainsaw Man during Zenkaikon Saturday March 26, 2022.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Zenkaikon was back and better than ever for its 2022 iteration at the Lancaster Convention Center over the weekend. From cosplay to panels to special guest appearances, it had everything an anime and science-fiction convention could offer.

LNP reporter Mickayla Miller was on site for all the fun. Check out her live tweets covering everything that went down.

