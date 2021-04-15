Gretna Theatre has been presenting outdoor summer plays and musicals for 94 years in the open-air Mount Gretna Playhouse, which dates back nearly 130 years.

When the theater company had to scrap most of its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its executive producer, Lancaster native Brian Kurtas, was determined to make sure the theater would be back this year to continue the nearly centurylong tradition.

“In February and March of 2020, we made a commitment that we weren’t going anywhere,” Kurtas says. “We have offered an adaptation of what we would normally be able to serve the community, in terms of both artistic programming and also educational programming.”

The theater set up a drive-in theater in a park to show a filmed musical from London’s West End. It offered stay-at-home activities such as home murder-mystery kits and online readings of children’s books.

It offered some socially distanced outdoor workshops for teens, and had some of its issue-oriented educational touring shows filmed to be shown in regional schools.

Now, it’s time to reopen for live theater, Kurtas says.

“Gretna provides a unique atmosphere, in that we’re considered an outdoor venue,” Kurtas, a 2003 Manheim Township High School graduate, says of the open-air playhouse. “So we’re very optimistic that we can offer a fresh, safe and a clean environment where people can still enjoy live performances...

“We’ll be disinfecting the seats after every performance, the backstage and the concession stand and the box office,” Kurtas says, with a fog machine that uses a nontoxic disinfectant fog.

“Audiences will be expected to wear masks, and the seating configuration will also be adapted so we can continue to adhere to social distancing,” following state mandates, Kurtas says.

“So you just won’t have people sitting next to you, in front of you or behind you.”

Gretna Theatre has chosen its season to emphasize shows that can be presented with smaller casts to maintain social distancing in housing, dressings rooms and rehearsals.

“Not only do we have to protect the audience, but we have to protect the artists as well,” Kurtas says. “We’re going to keep things manageable and simple this summer.”

Mainstage season

Kurtas presented the list of shows being performed at the playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna, this summer.

— It begins with “The Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein,” June 10-13.

“We’re sort of doing the best of the best of the (Richard) Rodgers and (Oscar) Hammerstein collection,” Kurtas says, “so, your favorite tunes from ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘Oklahoma!,’ ‘Carousel,’ ‘The King and I,’ It’s sort of our ode to the golden age of musical theater.

“This is a very exciting partnership that we’re looking forward to doing with the Hershey Symphony Orchestra,” Kurtas says. A small chamber group of Hershey orchestra members will accompany four singers, including frequent Fulton Theatre performers Randy Jeter and Jeff Coon.

— “The Great Dubois,” June 24-27.

“ ‘The Great Dubois’ is a great married couple (Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy) who have been performing in the circus circuit for decades,” Kurtas says, including appearing in a circus-style revival of the musical “Pippin” on Broadway.

“They have a very entertaining, family-friendly cirque show that they’re going to be bringing to Gretna Theatre,” he says. “You’ll see juggling, you’ll see contortionism, we may work in some aerial acrobatics.”

— “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” July 15-18.

This is a romantic comedy revue — the second-longest-running off-Broadway musical, with more than 5,000 performances from 1996 to 2008 in New York.

It’s a series of vignettes about the triumphs and pitfalls of romance and relationships, performed by a small cast of actors.

— “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Aug. 5-8.

“If you love Sherlock Holmes, you’ll love ‘Hound of the Baskervilles,’” Kurtas says. “It’s perhaps Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous play, and this comedic adaptation is certainly going to leave audiences laughing. It’s a great comedy and mystery at the same time.”

Several of the actors portray 10 to 15 different characters in the course of the play.

— “Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin,” Aug. 26-29.

“ ‘Dino’ is our Rat Pack-style musical, which is sort of the story behind Dean Martin’s life. while we get to enjoy some of his most popular and recognizable songs, like ‘That’s Amore’ and ‘Everybody Loves Somebody,’ ” Kurtas says. “It’s really a revue that touches on some of the story of his life. It’s a one-man show.”

— “The Summer Club” returns to Gretna as a one-night special event, Friday, Sept. 3.

“If you like swing bands, this is right up your alley,” Kurtas says. The show, featuring a 17-piece swing band and a handful of singers, also has been presented at the Fulton in Lancaster.

“It’s quite an amazing experience,” Kurtas says. “We sort of sit among the trees and houses of Mount Gretna, so you can hear the echoing of Sinatra songs and the old-time Broadway tunes played by a swing band ... .”

Gretna Theatre is currently selling five-show season subscriptions for $70 for students and $155 for adults, and a “pick-three” show subscription for $99.

Tickets for individual shows are expected to be available in May. To subscribe, visit the theater’s website at gretnatheatre.org/the-season, or call the box office at 717-964-3627. The box office will be open at the playhouse in the summer.

Kids series

Children can see some of their favorite stories come to life on stage in the four performances of Gretna Theatre’s Kids Series.

The performances, which are aimed at kids in kindergarten through sixth grades, are all at 11 a.m. on Saturday mornings, and tickets are $8; or $5 for those under age 5.

Four-show subscriptions are available for $24.

— Saturday, June 12: “Forgotten Friend Reptile Show.” Jesse the Reptile Guy from the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary will introduce kids to real reptiles that inspired characters in children’s stories, from “The Jungle Book” to “Frozen II.”

— Saturday, June 26, “The Three Little Pigs.” This musical adaptation of the famed fairy tale comes from the musical team behind the Broadway musical “Mary Poppins.”

— Saturday, July 17, “Llama Llama Red Pajama.” This new musical is based on the popular children’s book by Anna Dewdney about a llama trying to settle down in bed after his first day of school.

— Saturday, Aug. 7, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” The show is based on the popular 1969 kids’ book by Eric Carle, and features a menagerie of dozens of large-scale puppets.

Impact of the arts

“The biggest challenge that we faced operating a theater during this time (of pandemic closures) was really proving ourselves as a business,” Kurtas says. “Arts and culture businesses are just as important as some of the other local businesses.

“It’s been incredibly important for me to make sure that arts and culture and live theater has a seat at the table” in terms of pandemic-recovery funding , Kurtas says.

“We’re the only professional theater company in Lebanon County, but we also are a significant revenue driver for the tourism in this area,” he adds. “We still want people to get their fix of Mount Gretna this summer, so we’re going to open, and that means the local restaurants and businesses will also get patronage from our customers.

“We’re just really excited to welcome our audiences back,” Kurtas says. “And we all know and expect that things may be a little different this year, but we can’t wait to sit outside with everybody and get back to enjoying live entertainment — the same thing we’ve been doing for the past 94 years. We’re still here.”