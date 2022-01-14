After a 22-month long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg will return to hosting its series of live, in-person author talks and conversations featuring bestselling writers.

All attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination status, according to CDC guidelines, and must be masked to attend events. Food and beverages will not be available during the events. The events will continue to be available to livestream via Zoom for those who wish to attend but aren’t comfortable with live events, according to a press release from the bookstore. Registration is required for all events.

The return to in-person events starts on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and features author Jessamine Chan discussing her debut novel “The School for Good Mothers,” which was recently optioned by Jessica Chastain to be adapted as a television series. Chan will discuss the novel with New York Times bestselling-author Kate Baer. Chan will be available to sign copies of her book purchased at Midtown Scholar Bookstore.

New York Times bestselling author Daniel Pink will appear at the bookstore on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. to discuss and sign copies of his book “The Power of Regret: How Looking Backwards Moves Us Forward.” Pink’s book was included on Forbes’ list of 10 Must-Read Career and Leadership Books for 2022.

On Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., author and scholar Imani Perry will discuss and sign copies of her latest book “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation.” Scholar and activist Yaba Blay will join Perry in the conversation.

The events begin at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Book browsing will not be permitted after 8 p.m. Virtual attendees will receive a link 24 hours and one hour before the event. Registration is required for all events. Some events are free to attend. Tickets options include in-person tickets with or without signed books and virtual tickets with signed books. Limited tickets are available. Visit midtownscholar.com to register for events, purchase tickets and to find more information.