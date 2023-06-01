Harrisburg artist Bryan “King Prolifik” Hickman is bringing a combination of flames, painting and poetry to Lancaster’s performing arts scene Friday for a powerful set titled “BLK BOY FYA.”

Not merely just a flashy tool to capture an audience’s attention, Hickman wields his flame to reveal unseen elements in his paintings.

Hickman is just one of four artists set to appear on the Ware Center stage as Live From the Red Rose returns for a third year under the direction of Evita Colon, co-owner of Lancaster city winery and bookstore A Concrete Rose and the recently named, first-ever poet laureate of Lancaster city. The event is held by Colon’s Speak to My Soul organization, which aims to use creativity to raise up the disenfranchised.

Performers include Philadelphia poet Ceshia Elmore, also known as Queen Phierce, Harrisburg artist Bryan “King Prolifik” Hickman and Lancaster County’s own Lee More the Griot Giant and musician Zaearie. The event will end with a special "Evita & Friends" set featuring the Unstoppables Drill Team and MamboJaz.

The audition process for “Live from the Red Rose” kicked off in late 2020 and initially featured 20 artists battling it out for the five available spots. Artists went through two rounds of public auditions before a panel of judges that included artists Keisha Finnie, Gracie Berry, Adina Ficiano and Colon.

If You Go What: 3rd Annual Speak to My Soul: Live from the Red Rose. When: 6:30 p.m. on Friday Where: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. Cost: Free. More info: artsmu.com.

Once the finalists were chosen, Colon then led the group through a series of bi-weekly meetings aimed at not just advancing the group artistically, but also assisting in professional and personal development. At bi-weekly meetings, Colon provided the artists with journals where they could write prompts dedicated to improving different facets of their lives as artists, from stage production to properly filling out W-9 forms. “Live From the Red Rose is a way for me to share my experiences and lessons with emerging artists while providing support and resources throughout their journey with me, something I didn’t always have,” Colon says. “I’m teaching them the importance of protecting themselves and their art, but also building community so they have support in this unique experience as an artist.”

Hickman, the one Harrisburg native in the bunch, says that Colon’s help in this process has furthered him as an artist. The two first met while attending Shippensburg University in the mid-2010s, drawn to each other as two of the few Black creatives in the art program at the time.

“With us being of color at a PWI (Predominantly White Institution) it was like we definitely needed to gravitate to spaces where people of color could have that type of empathy for each other in terms of personal experience,” Hickman says. “That's one thing that I wasn't getting in the art department, because I was one of maybe three Black art majors in the entire system. Although I was developing these needed skills for artistic expression, when it came to producing work that was going to be critiqued by my peers, I had no Black peers to give that insight of understanding.”

As Colon worked on becoming a poet, Hickman would find himself as an artist and become “King Prolifik.” Hickman has had his own gallery display at the Ware Center previously and is also responsible for a large-scale mural in downtown Harrisburg titled “Raffia: An Interweaving of Past, Present and Future.”

Perhaps most notably, Hickman has spent much of the last half-decade working on his own style of live painting that incorporates fire. After painting a scene on a canvas, Hickman then takes an aerosol can and a lighter and uses flames to reveal previously unseen aspects of what he’s just painted, or to simply add some creative charring.

“In my live paintings, I'm captivating an audience through increments of time,” Hickman explains. “Because I don't get enough grace to spend a week's worth of time on one piece, I need to not only be able to gauge my level of creativity within that timeframe, but also do it in a way that's going to hold the audience's attention. That's where the incorporation of fire came from -- nobody's gonna just like, look at fire and not be captivated by it. Your attention is going to be grabbed whether you like it or not, even from the peripheral vision.”

Hickman says that his 20-minute set at Live from the Red Rose will be his longest set to date. Titled “BLK BOY FYA,” Hickman says that the flame will be used as a symbolic tool for liberation. Harrisburg poet Tiger Rose will accompany Hickman during his live painting.

“I always felt the constraint of time, especially if you're a part of something that's bigger than just you because I'm part of this performance. Just knowing that I have that time, I'm like ... I can't just go up there and play.”