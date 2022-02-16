During the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, the football field transformed into a glittering sea designed to look like nighttime in Compton.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem performed on a large, white multi-piece stage. But when the camera panned up to an aerial view, those tuning in at home could see the shining city grid illuminated in LED lights.

There's a Lancaster County-based company to thank for that.

Lititz-based Atomic, an entertainment company whose work includes set construction and project planning, was responsible for getting the football field to look like a nighttime aerial view of Compton with LED lights.

Many popular rappers come from Compton, which is located in southern Los Angeles County in California, including Dr. Dre and Lamar. The city has been used as inspiration in many artists' songs.

"Seeing our field cover and all the set elements come together for the show was incredibly rewarding," says Alix Reynolds, account manager for Atomic, in an email.

Reynolds says the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show design team reached out to Atomic, and that the company was "excited by the challenge."

Atomic's program manager, James Rogers, explains via email how everything came together on game day.

“We used 31,000+ square feet of printed fabric to create the field cover that set the stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. The entire piece was created by digitally stitching together 1200 photos of an aerial map of Compton, CA. Then, we sewed 16,000+ individually controlled LED lights into the fabric," Rogers says.

The team only had eight minutes to load in and six minutes to tear down the set, Rogers says.

"We separated the overall piece into about 20 sections. 12-15 people were assigned to each section and on cue, they were strategically placed on the field to appear as one giant map of Compton," Rogers says. "It was incredible to pull it off!”

Atomic's LED lights display wasn't the only piece of Lancaster County in this year's Super Bowl — a director from central Pennsylvania, who lived much of his life in Lancaster, directed The Botanist gin's first-ever television commercial which debuted during Super Bowl LVI.

Mercedes-EQ also used a piece of Lancaster County in one of its commercials. The carmaker used drone footage from Lititz father and son duo who work under the name "717 Drone Guys."