The Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show will return Saturday to downtown Lititz.

Saturday’s show marks the first event since 2019; the 2020 craft show was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lititz Rotary Club, which donates proceeds from crafters’ registration to community charities. Admission is free.

On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Lititz shared some FAQs about this year’s event on its Facebook event page. Of note:

— The show will run along Main Street, from Locust to Broad streets, and along Broad Street (Route 501 North), from Orange to Front streets, and is held inside Lititz Springs Park.

— Parking will be available at the Warwick School District complex, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz. There will also be parking at Bonfield Elementary. Shuttle services will be available. Shoppers who need ADA-accessible spaces are encouraged to park at Linden Hall school by using the entrance off of South Locust Street.

— The event is rain or shine.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at lanc.news/LRCS2021 or the organization’s website, lititzrotary.com.