Lititz's own "musical time machine" is starting its engine for the first time since 2020.

The Lititz Moravian Collegium Musicum will hold a concert at Lititz Moravian Church on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and will be sold at the door.

As directed and conducted by Dr. Jeffrey Gemmell, the chamber orchestra will perform choral works from John Antes, Johann Gottlieb Nauman and Johannes Herbst, among others. The group will be joined by Millersville University's Tell School of Music Chorale for these selections.

Not only will the music be on display, but so will several string instruments built by John Antes in the 18th century for a one-of-a-kind "show and tell" portion of the concert.

"We're thrilled about the historical significance of this event," Gemmell says via e-mail. "(It's) the first time that all three of these string instruments have been on public display and, as far as we know, two are unique for being the first built in this country by a colonial American, including the first violin (1759, built in Bethlehem, PA) and the first viola (1764, built here in Lititz). The cello was built in 1763."

While the current Collegium Musicum was created in 2018, the works of the group date back to original pieces written in Lancaster County in the 18th and 19th centuries. In addition to the vocal pieces, there will be both large orchestral numbers and several instrumental duets.

"We are so excited to be back together again to share these unique musical treasures with the public," Gemmell says. "We were fortunate to perform our last concert in March 2020 about a week before COVID drastically changed all our lives. It is a blessing to be able to perform together in-person again."

For more information, visit lititzmoravian.org.