The Lititz Historical Foundation is hosting two events – one with ‘Benjamin Franklin’ and one with an evening of R&B music – in August.

Benjamin Franklin – Aug. 13

Historian Craig Hall will guide visitors through “A Conversation with Dr. Benjamin Franklin” at the Lititz Historical Foundation on Friday, August 13. The foundation is located at 145 E. Main St. in downtown Lititz.

The program is free, but registration is encouraged and can be done by emailing lhf@dejazzd.com. Lectures are at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

At the program, guests will learn about Franklin’s life, background and accolades which made him one of America’s founding fathers.

Additionally, evening tours of the 1792 Johannes Mueller House will also be available Aug. 13 for a fee. The tours run hourly starting at 5:15 p.m. and the last tour at 8:15 p.m. For more information, contact the Lititz Historical Foundation at 717-627-4636.

Annual Evening of Music – Aug. 15

R&B dance band Party of Five will be performing at the Lititz Historical Foundation’s Annual Evening of Music at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15, at the Mary Oehme Gardens. The gardens are located behind the buildings at 137 E. Main Street in Lititz. Admission is free.

Party of Five is a band that plays primarily covers from the '70s and '80s. Guests should bring lawn chairs and blankets. The concert is sponsored by Luther Acres. For more information, contact the Lititz Historical Foundation at 717-627-4636.