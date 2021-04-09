The past year has been a challenge for special events across Lancaster County, including in Lititz. At the March 30 meeting of Lititz Borough Council, it looked like things might be slowly getting back to some semblance of normal.

Several special events and activities were approved by council, including the 204th Fourth of July Celebration in Lititz Springs Park, planned for noon July 3. The event, among the oldest continuous Fourth of July celebrations in the United States, draws upwards of 20,000 people.

That also includes the Queen of Candles pageant, to be held July 2.

In 2020, both the pageant and larger celebration had to be be adjusted, with online and virtual events, and no fireworks in order to not draw large crowds during the pandemic.

For 2021, festivities are set to be held in Lititz Springs Park on a smaller scale, limiting crowds and implementing safety precautions.

“The committee has been hard at work since last fall, working through the challenges of holding a large-scale event this year,” said Kellye Martin, chair of the July 4th Committee.

One big change begins on Friday, July 2. There will not be a July 4th Parade, which is usually hosted by the Lions Club. There will still be a concert in Lititz Springs Park beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2.

Friday night will be a limited-capacity event, with a maximum of 2,000 guests only. It will still be a free event, but guests must preregister via an online ticket platform and show their tickets at the entrance gates. Social distancing will be enforced around the band shell, and guests are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs for the concert.

OTHER APPROVED LITITZ EVENTS The following events were also approved at the March 30 Lititz Borough Council meeting: Monthly Second Friday events.

Taste of Lititz, hosted by Venture Lititz, June 4-15.

Lititz Art Association Outdoor Art Show, July 31.

Pretzel Twist Run, hosted by Lititz recCenter, Sept. 18.

Chocolate Walk, hosted by the Kiwanis Club, Oct. 9.

Walk, don’t run

Starting on Saturday morning, the traditional “Blanket Run,” during which attendees secure coveted spots for the firework display, will not be held. Instead, plans are underway to implement a “Blanket Walk,” with staggered entrance times in order to ensure social distancing between parties on the fireworks field. Organizers will release more details closer to the event.

The July 3 event will have a maximum capacity of 10,000 people and will be 100% presale only. Guests will be able to purchase tickets via an online ticket platform on or around June 1. Once the event is sold out, no additional tickets will be available and no day-of tickets will be available at the gates.

Wristbands will be distributed in the weeks leading up to the event, or guests can choose an option to have them mailed to them. Guests should arrive already wearing their wristbands to keep the gates as contactless as possible.

Saturday will include several music acts at the band shell, food trucks throughout the park, a Kid Zone with entertainment and games, the traditional Baby Parade and the traditional fireworks set to music at around 9:30 p.m.

Social distancing will be encouraged throughout all areas of the park, hand sanitizing stations will be present in high traffic areas, the entrance gates will be as contactless as possible, plexiglass shields will be in place for bag checks with security personnel and a staggered entry will be implemented to ensure crowd control during peak crowd times.

A mask policy may be implemented closer to the event, based on the current recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Guests should check back to the July Fourth website, lititz4thofjuly.com, and Facebook page frequently for any updates and changes before coming to the event.

“One new element that came out of the challenges of 2020 was the first ever July 4th House Decorating Contest,” Martin said. “The committee is pleased to announce that the House Decorating Contest will return again this year. Details about categories, registration, voting and more will soon be available on the July Fourth website. Last year, there were 21 participants and over 400 votes were cast for winners in three categories.”

Martin added that the committee has been working very hard to make this event both a fun celebration and a safe gathering for Lititz and its visitors. They have carefully watched infection rates and studied trends, and are optimistic about the recent vaccine rollouts and distribution.

The park was able to keep its operating budget on track in 2020 thanks to donations, but council members say losing another year of the sole fundraiser for Lititz Springs Park would be detrimental to the upkeep of the park’s grounds that so many enjoy each year.

“We are grateful to the counsel from Lititz Borough Police Department, Lititz Fire Company, Warwick Emergency Services Commission and to the Lititz Borough Council for trusting us with the opportunity to bring some joy, revelry and a sense of normalcy back to Lititz this summer,” Martin said. “We are excited to Go Fourth! and celebrate July Fourth as only Lititz does in 2021.”