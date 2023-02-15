The Lititz Fire & Ice festival returns this weekend with 10 days of winter fun, kid-friendly activities and performances in downtown Lititz.

The 10-day format with heavy itineraries on the weekends and ongoing events during the weekdays was at first a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic's social distancing mandate. But, the format is here to stay -- at least for now, says Rebecca Branle, executive director of Venture Lititz.

Venture Lititz is a local advocacy group that helps to put on events like the Fire & Ice festival, apply for grants, mull over community needs in Lititz and more.

The family-friendly event will have activities for people of all ages, from bouncy obstacle courses for children to drink specials at downtown Lititz businesses for adults.

It brings about a sense of community, Branle says.

"I have three kids, and I'm just excited to see them experience it," Branle says. "I'm excited to watch my kids, and all the kids in the community, interact with this and realize how special of a place it is that they get to grow up in."

Here's what you need to know before going to the Lititz Fire & Ice Festival.

The basics

The Lititz Fire & Ice Festival will continue its extended festival schedule, starting officially on Friday at 4 p.m. and continuing through Sunday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. The festival started in 2006 and has continued annually.

There will also be a pre-festival event called "Winter's Coolest Night Out," featuring music, drinks, food and entry to a photography exhibit, though tickets have already sold out.

Here's the schedule of events.

— Thursday: Winter's Coolest Night Out party from 6-9 p.m. at the Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz. Tickets are sold out.

— Friday: The Lititz Fire & Ice festival officially begins at 4 p.m. Live carvings will start Friday night and will continue Saturday morning.

— Saturday: The Lititz Lions and Lititz Leos will host a chili cook off and kids carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., held at Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz. Admission for tasting at the chili cookoff costs $15. Visitors aged 12 years old or younger can buy tickets for $5 the day of the cookoff, but those tickets must be purchased on site.

— Feb. 20: Lititz Springs Park will be filled with fun kids activities in an event called Winter Funderland that runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be games, demonstrations from the Lancaster Science Factory, a bouncy obstacle course, treats, a performance from the Hooley School of Irish Dance and more.

— Feb. 25 and 26: There will be a local maker's market at Linden Hall, 212 E. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The market will feature works from more than 65 makers and artists.

— Feb. 24-25: Fire performer Aaron Bonk will bring the fire to Lititz Fire & Ice with several free performances at Lititz Springs Park. Bonk will perform Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

— Feb. 26: The last day of the Lititz Fire & Ice festival will end with a cornhole tournament, live music, smacks, games and karaoke, among other activities. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lititz Springs Park.

There will also be a few ongoing events throughout the 10-day festival, including adult and kid scavenger hunts, special foods and drinks at downtown Lititz businesses, a photography show at the Lititz Shirt Factory and ice sculpture shows.

Ice sculptures will be on display on Main and Broad streets, Juniper Lane and the entrance to Lititz Springs Park. Two rounds of ice sculptures will go up, Branle says.

Visitors are encouraged to park on the streets and side roads, or in parking lots behind shops and restaurants. During the weekends, visitors can park at Warwick High School and Warwick Middle School, at 401 Maple St.

Admission to the festival, as well as many events during the festival, are free. Food trucks will be downtown Feb. 17-20 and Feb. 24-26.

What's new?

After other Lititz Fire & Ice festivals, people would ask event organizers: Where's the fire?

The festival will put on two fire-related events this year: a chili cookoff and a fire performer show.

The chili cookoff will kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. with more than 10 chili options to try. Proceeds benefit the Lititz Lions.

The award-winning fire performer Aaron Bonk will perform six free shows in Lititz Springs Park from Feb. 24-25.

Bonk, who resides in Florida, was part of the "America's Got Talent" season right as the COVID-19 pandemic started, performing his audition outside at home while the judges were on a video call. Bonk's audition starts around the 1:24 mark in the Twitter video below.

Branle says she can't wait to see the reactions of the kids in the audience.

"I know that it's going to be eyes wide open, mouth open, just amazing," Branle says.

Business boost

During colder months, many businesses in walkable towns see a decrease in business, Branle says.

The Lititz Fire & Ice Festival has a dual purpose: It's a family friendly event that celebrates Lititz, but it's also an opportunity to bring more people to Lititz's downtown businesses.

"Fire & Ice, at its heart, is designed to support our downtown merchants and help get them some revenue that will carry over until the spring months, when we get a lot more foot traffic," Branle says.

That goal was one of the main reasons that the Lititz Fire & Ice festival maintained it's 10-day schedule, instead of just a weekend.

Local businesses have noticed a boost from the festival.

"We are extremely busy for the entire festival, typically scheduling extra staff to serve all our customers," says Matthew Tamulis, co-founder of sweets shop Sweet Legacy Gourmet.

Many customers have made it a point to come back to the shop later in the year, when it's less busy, Tamulis says.

Joe Desimone, owner of Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics in downtown Lititz, says he also notices an increase in business when the festival rolls around.

"Fire and Ice is a well-needed boost, especially if it is a rough winter," Desimone says. "As much as I hate the cold weather, this is one week we wish for colder temps."