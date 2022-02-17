In a typical year, the Lititz Fire & Ice Festival would bring between 50,000 and 60,000 visitors to downtown Lititz in the span of a weekend — something which, during the COVID-19 pandemic, is ill-advised by doctors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So, organizers decided to instead turn the festival into a 10-day event, featuring several days' worth of activities to spread out crowds, according to Rebecca Branle, head of event planning.

Those running the event didn't know what the scope of the pandemic would be months into the future when they began planning the festival last summer.

"We don't plan with the amount of confidence we did five years ago," Branle says.

Last year, organizers coordinated the Lititz Ice Walk which spanned over nine days. Most of the focus was on the ice sculptures downtown, one of the main fixtures of the festival.

It was a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of pre-pandemic festivals, where there were overlapping events and people crowded together to look at sculptures.

In addition to COVID-19 safety, the expanding the festival to 10 days has its benefits, organizers say. When there were many people in downtown Lititz, they weren't going into the shops or restaurants because they were packed with customers, Branle says. The longer festival gives people the time to look around and shop.

Here's what you need to know before going to the Lititz Fire & Ice Festival.

The basics

The Fire & Ice Festival runs from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 27. The festival will feature several "vignette" events, or special events meant to attract a certain crowd.

For instance, for President's Day, on Feb. 21, kids can participate in fire- and ice-themed events brought by the Lancaster Science Factory.

The Fire & Ice Festival started in 2006 and has continued annually.

"Fire & Ice was born out of this desire to bring people to town, to our restaurants and shops during a time that's typically slow for them, to sort of give them some income to carry them through until spring season perked up," says Branle.

Branle says the event fosters a sense of community in the Lititz area, and people from both in and out of the county make it a yearly tradition.

"Getting together and seeing familiar faces and being united by the shared love in our community" is one of Branle's favorite parts of the festival, she says. Her other favorite thing is seeing the look on her kids' faces when they see the ice sculptures.

The Fire & Ice Festival's website recommends visiting between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., though the ice sculptures will remain outside 24/7.

Sculptures can be found on Main and Broad streets, Juniper Lane and near Lititz Springs Park. The festival itself happens across most of the downtown area, according to the festival's website.

Street parking is encouraged, as metered parking will be available, as well as parking on side streets which are largely unmetered.

COVID-19 protocols

Since most events are outside and the event is spaced out, there are no formal COVID-19 protocols or mask mandates in place for the event.

Branle recommends to try to remain socially distant when possible and follow CDC guidelines.

Businesses in downtown Lititz may have their own COVID-19 protocols or requirements for masks.

Ice sculptures

Temperatures are forecast to be mild this week into the weekend, according to AccuWeather. But, coordinators are prepared.

Three rounds of ice sculptures will be put out over the course of the festival. The tentative plan, as of Monday afternoon, is to have sculptures out on Friday, with another round early next week and another late next week, Branle says.

"There will be fresh ice throughout the 10 days," Branle says.

Schedule

Vignette events:

- Feb. 17: Winter's Coolest Night Out, the festival's first ticketed event, quickly sold out. The event will feature a live ice carving and a performance from Americana band Inca Campers at the Collusion Tap Works in the Lititz Shirt Factory from 6 to 9 p.m.

- Feb. 18: Festival kicks off with all sculptures slated to be out by 2 p.m.

- Feb. 21: Kid-friendly Winter Funderland features several fire- and ice-themed events for kids to enjoy from the Lancaster Science Factory from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a family-friendly scavenger hunt from Penn State Health.

- Feb. 24: Several vendors will gather downtown for the Lititz Farmer's & Maker's Market, which runs from 2 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing events:

- There will be a photography exhibition called "Local Eyes" at the Lititz Shirt Factory, at 5 Juniper Lane in downtown Lititz.

- Several Lititz businesses will partake in a pub crawl throughout the festival, featuring special themed cocktails. Participating restaurants include Blackworth Live Fire Grill, Appalachian Brewing Company, Stoll & Wolfe, Bulls Head Public House, Tied House, Collusion Tap Works, Fetish Brewing and Per Diem. People can post photos on Instagram and vote for their favorite for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to one of the aforementioned restaurants. There is also a non-alcoholic option for those who don't drink. More information about pub/town crawl is available here.

- Food trucks will be available for six of the festival's 10 days. The food truck food court will be in the Lancaster General Health parking lot, right off Broad Street near the Parkview Hotel, according to the festival's website.

For more information about the event, visit lanc.news/FireIce2022.