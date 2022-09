Dancers at Pulse Dance Studio in Lititz will soon take their moves to the sky — or at least, mid-air.

The Lititz dance studio will offer aerial arts classes beginning this month. Dancers hang from fabrics, known as silks, or hoops as they twist and turn into graceful positions. (Think “Cirque du Soleil.”)

Jennifer Olsen, owner, choreographer and director of Pulse Dance Studio, is excited to add aerial arts to her studio’s offerings.

“When I opened my studio, I always wanted to train dancers so they could go out into the world and be able to perform in whatever capacity they want to,” Olsen writes in an email. “Aerial adds another dimension to their dance training that is super unique and will enhance their resume.”

Two instructors, Lindsey Armour and Genevieve Berube, will lead the aerial arts classes at Pulse. Armour recently relocated to Lancaster County from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked as a dancer, dance captain and aerialist at the Alabama Theatre. Berube has performed on five continents and worked on productions by Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Eloize, Metropolitan Opera and Vienna State Opera.

Olsen says the aerial arts classes are suitable for dancers in grades two and up. Like other classes at Pulse Dance Studio, lessons begin Sept. 17 and run until May, during the school year.

Pulse Dance Studio celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, and offers classes in other styles including ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary and more. Some dancers from Pulse have gone on to place in national championships, dance on college teams and dance professionally, Olsen says. Classes at Pulse are available for dancers as young as age 3 up until high school seniors.

For more information or to register a student, visit pulsedancestudio.com.

See a video of Armour demonstrating aerial dance moves below.