Summer has just begun, but it’s already time to think about a popular, tasty fall event, the Lititz Chocolate Walk.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 1, for the October event that lets visitors stroll through downtown Lititz, sampling a variety of chocolate treats at more than 30 local businesses and other locations.

The event, a popular annual fundraiser for the sponsoring organization, the Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

On July 1, tickets go on sale online and at the following Lititz area locations in person:

— Zum Anker Alley Shoppes, 22 E. Main St.

— Wilbur Chocolate, 45 N. Broad St.

— Aaron’s Books, 35 E. Main St.

— Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road.

— Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive.

Tickets are $45 in cash or with a check, or $47.50 with a credit card. Prices rise after Labor Day if there are any tickets left; there usually aren’t, since the event tends to sell out quickly every year.

Money raised by the event goes to the children's charities and educational programs supported by the Kiwanis Club.

For information, and to order tickets starting July 1, visit LititzChocolateWalk.com.