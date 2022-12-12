Kelly Brennan lends her voice to some of the biggest shows on TV as a voice actor and audio description narrator. And, she does nearly all of it from her Lititz home studio.

But on Dec. 18, she’ll be at the Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank, California – not for a job, but because she’s nominated for two Voice Art Awards.

The Voice Arts Awards are "similar to the Oscars, Emmys, and Tonys, where the work is entered in various categories, judged and scored by a panel of industry experts, and where the top 5 scores in each category become nominees," according to the awards' website. The awards are presented by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences.

Brennan is nominated for Outstanding Audio Description Narrator for her work on “Westworld” for HBO Max, as well as Outstanding Voiceover Website for her website, KellyBrennansVoice.com.

Audio descriptions are separate tracks of narration that provide information about key visual elements in entertainment such as description of actions sequences, physical comedy or jump scares. It’s a feature that is especially useful for people with vision impairment.

“I am honored and excited to be nominated this year in two categories,” Brennan wrote in an email. “Audio Description means so much to me as I get to use my voice to help those who are blind or have low vision. To be able to do something I love and serve others is a gift. I consider myself lucky.”

Brennan began working in the audio description field in June of 2021 and has since completed more than 77 different projects, including titles for Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+.

She was previously nominated for a Voice Art Award in 2018 for her a spoken word piece, “Last Letters from the Holocaust.”