Gazing at the lush landscape dotted with a few buildings in Lou Schellenberg’s oil painting “The Path Ahead,” one can almost feel the warm breeze, smell the fragrant flowers and hear the soft sounds of the waves in the bay.

This summer, anyone who is on L.L. Bean’s catalog mailing list will get a taste of Schellenberg’s serenity. The Lititz artist’s painting graces the cover of the Maine-based retailer’s summer catalog.

The artist and the company seem to have similar outlooks; Schellenberg primarily works in the plein air mode of painting, and L.L. Bean’s clothing and products promote an active, outdoorsy lifestyle.

“I love painting outside. You can’t really get the true nature of the colors from photographs, and of course, it’s so much more fun to be outside,” says Schellenberg. “Plein air painting is so much about connecting with the outside and watching places change over time.”

Schellenberg’s warm yellow coloring and cool coral, lavender and blue tones effortlessly evoke the mood of a carefree late summer afternoon. Representatives at L.L. Bean said Schellenberg’s piece reflects the tone of L.L. Bean’s aesthetic — celebrating the beauty of the outdoors.

“We were inspired by the beautiful, joyful landscapes she creates, her love for painting outdoors, and the connections she creates with the landscape, weather and nature,” Erica Eysenbach, director of the creative art department for L.L. Bean, wrote in an email. “These are all things that resonated with who we are as an outdoor brand.”

Creating the cover

Schellenberg, 65, says representatives from L.L. Bean contacted her last fall and requested a commission for their catalog that would eventually go into their collection of original artwork.

Representatives from the company were impressed by some of Schellenberg’s plein air paintings, especially the summery ones featuring the yellow house, she says.

“They were really nice about particular paintings they saw online, I guess,” Schellenberg says. “I’m happy and surprised, and I’m really proud to be in the same camp as artists like Neil Welliver and some contemporary artists, many from Maine.”

Schellenberg has displayed works across the country and won awards and fellowships, but she says the L.L. Bean catalog cover has brought her a bigger and different sort of exposure on the internet and through the catalog’s distribution to more than 1 million customers. And with more and more Americans returning to in-person work, L.L. Bean has seen a recent spike in sales.

“People I don’t even know have been sending nice emails saying how much the painting has uplifted them and makes them feel good,” Schellenberg says.

For Schellenberg, it feels right to work with the company. Schellenberg grew up in New York and New England, including southeastern Massachusetts and Maine, and is a genuine fan of the L.L. Bean brand.

“They do a lot for the environment, so that definitely matters,” Schellenberg says.

Schellenberg and the creative team at L.L. Bean worked online and via Zoom on the commission for summer catalog cover.

“The whole process was fun, especially during COVID,” Schellenberg says. “I had a fortunate COVID experience doing stuff I love to do. It was a real gift to have that opportunity.”

The final result was a composite image of other paintings Schellenberg has made of a village inspired by Kingsburg, Nova Scotia. It’s a farming community that Schellenberg knows well.

“I’ve been painting there for about 30 years,” says Schellenberg, who splits her time between Nova Scotia and Lancaster County. (International COVID-19 travel restrictions have her spending more time locally as of late.)

Schellenberg moved to Lancaster County for a teaching position at Elizabethtown College, where she worked for 20 years. She says the area’s rich history with art, the supportive community and little gems like the Demuth Museum kept her in Lancaster County. She was also a founding board member of the Mount Gretna School of Art and recently joined the esteemed Echo Valley Art Group.

‘The Path Ahead’

The cover image, called “The Path Ahead,” depicts a house painted a warm yellow with cool lavender and coral shadows under the eaves in the foreground, with lush brushstrokes representing the effect of a gentle breeze weaving through the waving grass and wildflowers; in the distance are smaller buildings with shadows and fading light playing over them. Schellenberg’s trees are masterfully worked out in a few strokes and choice green tones. And the soft colors of the sunset over the cold blues of the water that flows out to the Gulf of Maine nicely rhymes with the shadows on the buildings.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the buildings against the natural environment,” Schellenberg says. “I like the way what we’ve built juxtaposes against the natural environment.”

The painting calls to mind some of the work by Lois Dodd, specifically her expressive landscapes and neighborhood scenes. Schellenberg says Dodd is her all-time favorite painter.

The image also offers a message of hope. “The path connecting houses and neighbors through the outdoors as a metaphor to brighter days that lay ahead of us this summer — anticipation of vaccinations and a chance to reconnect with each other,” Eysenbach wrote in an email.

Schellenberg shows her work exclusively at Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., but does not have a show presently on display. She also posts her work on Instagram at @louschellenberg.

She says she’s recently found a new passion for native plants and has been sketching them at the Wolf Museum’s garden. And she’s continuing her interest in the juxtaposition of the natural world and manufactured objects with a new architectural series.

“I like painting in hidden, unexpected spots and looking at little neighborhood houses and their yards. Sometimes I’ll walk into narrow streets and set up and do work on paper,” Schellenberg says. “I love being outside. I might even love being outside as much as painting.”