Michael Wavves knew that he had made one of his best songs yet.

However, he wasn't sure when or how to release the song, an introspective look at self doubt called "Deeper." This was in early 2020, when Wavves, a Millersville University grad whose real name is Jordan Bleyer, was working with a booking agent to secure summer tour dates.

"I remember when I made ("Deeper") - this sounds so generic - but I knew it was special," Wavves says over the phone. "As soon as I made it, it gave me goosebumps. The managerial side of my mind didn't want to drop it right away, I wanted to marinate on it a little bit and slowly figure out what I want to do with it so that it comes out right."

COVID-19 would soon change tour plans and release schedules, but not Wavves' infatuation with the single. "Deeper" finally dropped Friday, April 23, and as the stark artwork with the text "An Autobiography as told by and written by Michael Wavves" suggests, it is confessional.

"I wrote it in when I was in a dark mental space," Wavves says. "A lot of these emotions, they creep back in from time to time. It's not like I feel like I'm chronically depressed or anything, but sometimes you're full of self-doubt, and not in a good confident space. I talk in the song about a lack of self-belief. I think artists, or anyone going after something that someone would see as an unconventional choice or path, can relate to that."

"It's crazy, I wake up sometimes thinking 'Things are going great, things are on the up and up,' and the next day, nothing really changes, but my mental space is like, 'This is not working.' Perspective is a wild thing."

The single release will be followed up by a proper music video next week. Wavves says that he is planning on releasing a new single per month for the foreseeable future.

Though the song is one filled with themes of self-doubt and trying times, Wavves says that those subjects are precisely what many people can relate to.

"The songs I gravitate to the most, whether as a fan or an artist, are the ones that are the ones that are honest and authentic," Wavves says. "And it's not like I write songs from an inauthentic place, even my braggadocious songs, I don't overly flex because it doesn't feel right. For this song, I was uncomfortably open."