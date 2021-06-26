Fascinated by the concept of time travel, Lititz author Sherry V. Ostroff takes readers from 17th century Scotland to the New World of Manhattan.

Her newest book is her third, and it is the second in a series that interweaves the multi-generational story of two young women separated by 300 years, yet bound by a few mysteries.

The new book is called “Mannahatta” and is based on the Native American word for Manhattan, which means “many hills.”

It continues the saga of Hanna and Anna, one a modern-day woman in New York and the other in long-ago Scotland. The contemporary character of Hanna works to uncover Anna’s past, as she makes her way to colonial Manhattan aboard a Scottish ship that docked in Manhattan.

“Mannahatta” is the sequel to Ostroff’s earlier book, “Caledonia,” which was published in 2019. Like “Caledonia,” “Mannahatta” is written as two stories that parallel each other.

“The ancient character is the one who experiences the event. The modern-day character discovers the hidden story,” said Ostroff, while pointing out that many authors of historical novels use imaginative reconstruction to tell the story.

“’Mannahatta” is the second and last book in this short series,” she said.

Ostroff, who first became interested in the history of Scotland, used her research to write “Caledonia,” which is the name used by the Roman Empire for Scotland. She learned about Scotland’s desire to create a trading colony in the New World. That colony was located in present-day Panama in Central America.

“The goal was to carve out an overland trading route to connect the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, with 1,200 colonists setting sail on five ships in 1698. In less than a year, 900 perished,” says Ostroff. “The colony was a failure and the remaining colonists returned to Scotland.”

It’s that kind of historic background that piques the imagination of this writer of historic fiction. She combines historic facts with fictional characters that might have lived in that time.

A retired teacher since 2002, Ostroff loves to learn new and old things. Unlike many writers who are urged to write what they know, Ostroff writes what she learns and imagines. It’s not hard to immerse herself in the soul of a woman living in another time and place.

Ostroff is originally from Philadelphia but has lived in Lancaster County for 49 years, six of those years in Lititz. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Temple University, then her MA degree in history at Millersville University. For 30 years, she taught in the School District of Lancaster, at Price and Burrowes Elementary Schools and Reynolds Middle School. She also taught American History at HACC at the Lancaster Campus.

In many ways, her books are educational, compellingly teaching history. She has been inspired by writers like James Michener, author of Hawaii and The Covenant; Leon Uris, author of Mila 18 and Exodus; and Diana Gabaldon, author of the wildly popular Outlander series, which became an equally popular TV series.

“I truly enjoy the research. It’s a treasure hunt with many rewards,” says Ostroff. “Like the time I uncovered an interesting anecdote that fit the scenes at sea in Caledonia. I was touring the Historic Dockyard in Portsmouth, England. I learned that Admiral Horatio Nelson died at sea, during the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. Based on his final instructions and his fear of being buried at sea, his body was stuffed into a barrel filled with alcohol, so it could be preserved until the ship made it back to England. It didn’t go well. Those are the historical gems I want to share with my readers.”

Ostroff also enjoys sharing her discoveries with those who attend her speaking engagements at places that include Manheim Township Public Library, Barnes & Noble, Traditions of America, where she lives, Homestead Village, York Jewish Community Center, Messiah Village Book Group, Carlisle Library Book Group, Lititz Women’s Club, Woodcrest Villa, Highland Presbyterian Church, the Iris Club in Lancaster, and Brethren Village Book Club.

Her earlier book “Caledonia” has been awarded a Chanticleer International Award, Chaucer Division for Historical Novel Pre-1750s, IndieBrag Medallion Honors, and an Indie Diamond Book Award, First Place, Adult Fiction.

Her first book may be the one closest to her heart. Its heroine is not an imaginary character. It is her own mother, who escaped from Eastern Europe in the 1920s. Her non-fiction “The Lucky One” was published in 2016, and is based on her mother’s memoir.

“My mother handed me her handwritten memoir shortly after she retired, but I sat on it for almost 30 years before I started writing. The delay was a result of my mother’s passing, working full time, and not being sure how to present her story,” said Ostroff. “Today, her handwritten memoir is permanently housed at the Yivo Institute in New York City. Yivo is a history museum for Eastern European Jewry. A copy of the book is in the library as well as the Library of Congress and the National Library of Israel.”

Now that Ostroff has published her third book, she is thinking about her next project.

“I found that the lockdown during the pandemic was a perfect catalyst for writing. I finished Mannahatta six months sooner. I never minded the long days of going nowhere,” says Ostroff.

Married to her high school sweetheart, she looks forward to spending time with their daughter, son-in-law, and two grandsons. She is also hoping to travel as soon as it is safe to do so. It might just involve some time traveling.

Sherry V. Ostroff’s books are available at Amazon.com in paperback and e-book formats. The books are free for Kindle Unlimited members. For more information, including excerpts, check sherryvostroff.com.

