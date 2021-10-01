The 22nd annual Lititz Artisan Porchwalk, being held Saturday, Oct2, will be a little different this year.

The event usually draws visitors into the downtown area to visit artisans and view their work on porches of houses around town. But this year, the artisans will all be displaying their work in Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St.

The free event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ceramics, fiber arts, sculpture, jewelry, painting, drawing, woodworking, photography and decor will be represented among the artisans' work at the juried event.

For more information and a list of artisans, visit lititzporchwalk.com.