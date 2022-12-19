A Lancaster County voice actor has kicked off the entertainment industry’s awards season in a big way — with a win at the Voice Arts Awards ceremony in California Sunday night, Dec. 18.

Kelly Brennan of Lititz, who does both voice-over work and audio description — for those with visual impairment, among others — received the award Sunday night at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

The awards are presented by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences.

Brennan won in the category Outstanding Audio Description — TV or Film — International — Best Voice Actor. She won for her description work on the HBO Max series “Westworld.”

Brennan was also nominated for a Voice Art Award for Outstanding voice-over Website in English.

Brennan does voice acting, voice-over work and audio description from her home studio.

She began working in audio description in June 2021 and has completed more than 75 projects for such companies as Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+.

Audio descriptions are separate tracks of narration that provide information about visual elements in movies and TV shows — such as descriptions of actions sequences and physical comedy. The description enhances the entertainment experience for audiences including those who are blind or who have low vision.

Brennan performed in musicals on local stages, including the former Actors Company of Pennsylvania at the Fulton Opera House and the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, for many years before going into voice acting, voice-over work and, eventually, audio description.

For more information about the Voice Arts Awards, visit sovas.org/2022-winners.