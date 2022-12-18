Back in March, we took a trip around Lancaster city to gauge the top songs on the city’s TouchTunes jukeboxes.

For the uninitiated, TouchTunes jukeboxes can be found in over 75,000 locations across the country, including dozens across Lancaster County. With the ease of being able to choose songs from a mobile app and not having to actually make the confident walk to and from a jukebox in a crowded bar, TouchTunes has become ubiquitous over the last decade.

Thanks to GPS technology, TouchTunes users can see the most recent “Top Songs” when they’re in a certain radius of a TouchTunes machine.

While Lancaster city alone presented its own musical flavors, from the modern hip-hop of Villa Nova West to the classic rock of Your Place Lancaster, the county data yields interesting results, as well. Take The Floating Squirrel in Mountville, whose regulars manage to love industrial giants Nine Inch Nails, rapper Yelawolf and country singer Zach Bryan. Or the Dutchmaid Deck & Lounge in Ephrata, whose top trio of the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Otherside" will surely recall some patrons’ top junior high mix CDs of 2004.

It’s not just bars getting in on the fun, either – Laserdome in Manheim has a TouchTunes machine, and it seems like there is no better soundtrack for an afternoon of laser tag than the forever-memed “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. And this list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Waffle House #1450 on Lincoln Highway, the only venue where the likes of ABBA and Khalid both kneel to the breakfast banger known as “There Are Raisins In My Toast.”

Perhaps most surprising is the relative lack of far and away the top bar song of Lancaster city bars earlier this year, the inescapable “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton. Only the Cocalico Tavern in Stevens keeps the fire burning for Mr. Stapleton, so be sure to visit for all things smooth whiskey, sweet strawberry wine and warm brandy.

As with the previous list, the county’s numerous private clubs and bars, including Elks Clubs, Moose Lodges and VFWs, are not included in this list. Read below for an alphabetical list of the top TouchTunes songs throughout Lancaster County.

(Author’s note: TouchTunes data was collected between Monday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 18, as to avoid lingering Halloween songs and the coming onslaught of Christmas jingles.)

Bainbridge Inn (5 N. Front St., Bainbridge)

“Family Tradition” - Hank Williams Jr

“Copperhead Road” - Steve Earle

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” - Luke Combs

Beanie's Bar and Grill (78 W. Main St., Mount Joy)

“Crazy Bitch” - Buck Cherry

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Wasted on You” - Morgan Wallen

Cocalico Tavern (1015 N. Reading Road, Stevens)

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

“Warning” - Morgan Wallen

"WOW" - Zara Larsson

Dutchmaid Deck & Lounge (222 N. Reading Road, Ephrata)

“Mr. Brightside” - The Killers

“Seven Nation Army” - The White Stripes

“Otherside” - Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Floating Squirrel (61 E. Main St., Mountville)

“Closer” - Nine Inch Nails

“Till It's Gone” - Yelawolf

“Something in the Water” - Zach Bryan

Helen's Corner Bar & Restaurant (131 W. Main St., Leola)

“Suspicious Minds” - Elvis

“Son of a Sinner - Jelly Roll

"Folsom Prison Blues” – Johnny Cash

The Hideaway Bar (75 E. Kleine Lane, Lititz)

“Sloth's Revenge” - Dirty Heads

“I Am Machine” - Three Days Grace

“Handsomer (Remix)” - Russ

Hillside Public House (333 N. State St., Ephrata)

“Welcome to the Jungle” Guns ‘n’ Roses

“Blister in the Sun” - Violent Femmes

“Killer Queen” - Queen

J&B Hotel (26 E. State St., Quarryville)

“Welcome to My House” - Nu Breed and Jesse Howard

“Son of a Sinner” - Jelly Roll

“Something in the Orange” - Zach Bryan

Joy’s Tavern (62 W. Main St., Mount Joy)

“This River” – JJ & Monroe

“Givin It Up For You” - Delbert McClintock

“Season of the Witch” - Bloomfield/Kooper

Laserdome (2050 Auction Road, Manheim)

“Never Gonna Give You Up” - Rick Astley

"We Will Rock You” - Queen

“Sunroof” - Nicky Youre & dazy

Loxley’s (500 Centerville Road, Lancaster)

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” - Jet

“I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight” - Cutting Crew

Marietta Tavern on Market [formerly Nick’s Bistro] (324 W. Market St., Marietta)

“OTW” - Khalid

“Why Don't We Fall in Love” - Amerie

“Wild As Her” - Cory Kent

Mosby’s Pub (215 E. Main St., Mount Joy)

“Walking on the Sun” - Smash Mouth

“It Ain’t My Fault” - Brothers Osborne

“Memory I Don't Mind” - Lee Brice

Olde Lincoln House (1398 W. Main St., Ephrata)

“Beast of Burden” - The Rolling Stones

“Bringing on the Heartbreak” - Def Leppard

“You Don't Even Know Who I Am” - Patty Loveless

The Penguin Bar & Hotel (55 E. Church Road, Stevens)

“Wait in the Truck” - HARDY

“AA” - Walker Hayes

"Tulsa Time” - Jason Boland

Reinholds Inn (11 W. Main St., Reinholds)

“Broken Window Serenade” - Whiskey Myers

“Between Jennings and Jones” - Jamey Johnson

“Down in a Hole” - Alice in Chains

Route 30 Diner (2575 E. Lincoln Highway, Ronks)

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight” - The Tokens

“A Teenager in Love” - Dion

“I Think We're Alone Now” - Shondells

Vic's Wayside Inn (2645 E. Lincoln Highway, Ronks)

“Some of It” - Eric Church

“One Too Many” - Keith Urban

“Like I Love Country Music” - Kane Brown

Waffle House #1450 (2499 E. Lincoln Highway, Ronks)

“There Are Raisins in My Toast” - Waffle House

“Location” - Khalid

“Dancing Queen” - ABBA