People wouldn’t stop asking Debbie Helm if she’d host line dancing in her barn. “We have been toying with the idea since the beginning but have always steered clear for a few reasons,” says Helm, who opened Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard with her husband in 2019 and was worried about cowboy boots on wood floors. “Finally, we caved and thought we would try it once and see what happens.”

What happened was a full parking lot outside the Little Britain Township venue that has hosted plenty of bridal parties and a max-capacity crowd within minutes of the start time during that first try in March.

“Eh, boots can’t be much worse than stilettos,” Helm says. She smiles, shrugs and hustles across the dance floor, narrowly avoiding a stomping throng that’s decked out largely in blue jeans and more than a few rhinestones and is advancing toward her to the beat of Aaron Goodvin’s “Lonely Drum.”

Helm scheduled a similar event for this month. She’s tuned into trends and knows line dancing is showing signs of resurgence.

That’s music to Jean Davis’ ears. She’s a Berks County line dance instructor who also serves as president of the Country Western Line Dancers of Reading. About 1 1/2 years ago that group was in trouble.

“We were getting ready to fold. We were running out of money. All of a sudden we started seeing people. We had dancing at the Fleetwood Library, and one Saturday we had 50 people show up,” Davis says. “We’re trying to figure out what’s going on. We’re thinking it might have to do with the cowboy vibe with ‘Yellowstone.’ ”

More than 12 million viewers tuned in to Paramount’s “Yellowstone” in November on premiere night for the fifth (and, recently announced, last) season of the show that follows a Montana crew as they wrangle cattle, fight for the Dutton ranch and hit the occasional honky-tonk.

Whatever is driving the interest, Davis will take it.

The '90s boom

Davis started line dancing in 1992 when she was newly divorced and joined a singles volleyball group. Members practiced line dances between games, then ventured out to put them to use at venues like the now-shuttered Low Places in Lancaster and CJ Hummel’s in Lenhartsville, which is still offering line dance nights and lessons in Berks County.

That was the era of “Achy Breaky Heart.” Billy Ray Cyrus’s inclusion of that twangy tune on his 1992 debut album inspired people to tap and slide in unison at everything from wedding receptions to elementary school fun nights.

“The last time we had a line dancing boom it lasted from ’92 until I’d say at least 2012,” Davis says. “It really was a long time. So, if I can get it to last another 20 years, I’ll be 91 and ready to hang up my boots.”

Meanwhile, she and her fellow instructor, Linda Frey, are teaching at as many places as possible with a particular outreach to older adults. Davis is inspired by a study that shows the positive impact dancing in general can have against dementia.

“I started putting lessons on YouTube just so people can practice in between and learn some of the dances,” she says. “I have almost 100 on there and I’ve had as many as 1,700 hits a month.”

Inclusive spaces

John Spurlock, 32 (a baby when “Achy Breaky Heart” came out), just started posting line dance instruction videos on his YouTube channel, JW Line Dance.

Known to many as a member of the Lancaster-based Nielsen Family Band, Spurlock has in recent months been teaching line dancing at Tellus360.

Spurlock’s interest in line dancing grew out of a fun trip to Nashville. He returned and asked country vinyl DJs The Country Fried Two-Piece if they’d consider a honky-tonk night. They did and tapped him to run the line dancing.

“I’d never really line danced beside ‘The Electric Slide’ and ‘Cha Cha Slide’ and stuff like that,” Spurlock says. “So, I got on YouTube. I went to a bunch of different dances in the area and just started exploring what’s out there.”

Spurlock does have a background in contra dance, a form of folk dancing involving long lines of couples.

“That’s fun to see the overlap in those communities. The folksters and the line dancers,” he says. “I feel like there are portions of those communities that really never touch but then there’s some cross-pollinating, too.”

Spurlock says the line dance experience is very dependent on one’s teacher and group.

“You can learn so many cool jazz and almost Fosse moves,” he says. “Or you can just learn the stomps and the hitches, the different series of grapevines, all the classic line-dance moves.”

He’s enjoying choreographing his own dances but says he knows he’s also got to embrace the well-known ones like spurs, typically done to Shania Twain’s “Man, I Feel like a Woman” and the Canadian stomp, often accompanying “Any Man of Mine,” also by Twain.

“I am trying to stay connected to the scene and the canon,” Spurlock says.

That means popping in at venues like the American Legion in Ephrata, which hosts regular line dance nights.

“And there’s a great place out in West Chester called The Brickette Lounge. I feel like there was a pretty big inclusive vibe there,” Spurlock says. “I’m a queer person myself and I know there are a lot of presumptions that we make about country music and the country music dance scene. ... It can present some complicated feelings for queer folks.”

He’s striving to quell those.

“We want to be as inclusive and as accommodating to people as possible, whether it’s dance ability, gender identity, whatever,” he says. “We want everyone to feel welcome and feel like they can have fun.”

Beginners welcome

The motivations that brought people to Britain Hill in March were many.

Some friends have been hitting dance floors together for decades. Some moms were embracing a new challenge now that their kids are finally old enough to stay home by themselves. A few guys attended line dancing events together as young singles and were now showing their significant others the ropes. One woman had just finished cancer treatments and wanted to celebrate.

“It’s good exercise,” says Don Hastings, of Kirkwood.

Apparently. He’s among those who have line danced for decades and, at 87, appeared to be effortlessly moving across that wood floor.

Hastings was glad to see some fresh faces in the crowd and would like to see more.

“We all started. We were all new,” he says. “So, you get out there and you go.”

Sometimes a group would do one dance in the center of the floor while couples circle around them doing another dance on the outside. “Copper Head Row” was among the songs inspiring the most people to pair up in an almost-hypnotic rotation.

Spinning the tunes at Britain Hill was Nancy Sims, aka DJ Nancy, who also leads dances at places like Lancaster County Sportsfarm in Holtwood and Mickey’s Black Box in Lititz. She used to run line dance nights with her husband, Harrison, better known as DJ Boots. She lost him to COVID-19 in 2020.

Nancy met Boots during her first line-dancing lesson at Low Places in 2009. He helped her with some steps that night. In 2014, he recruited a line dance flash mob to help him propose. A year later, they married on the dance floor of Low Places.

Sims says some dances like the watermelon crawl are standard across most events. But others vary from county to county and place to place.

“So, you have to watch what they’re doing and if you know the dance then you jump in and kind of do it their way,” she says. “You adapt to the venue. You adapt to the people dancing there.”

Sims teaches classes that cover about 20 basic dances in eight weeks.

“I started my course … because I’d see so many people get frustrated and walk off the dance floor,” she says.

Some newcomers to line dancing who showed up to Britain Hill in March opted to stay at their tables, deciding they need to go home and watch YouTube. Other novices did hit the floor but hung toward the edges, keeping their chins tucked to their shoulders and eyes glued to the boot action beside them.

“It was a good crowd. We did have some newbies there but that’s what’s nice about line dancing,” Sims says. “Everybody’s like a big family. Everybody’s willing to help everybody else.”

Her advice for beginners is to take a class — but also to keep that last point in mind.

“The person next to you can tell when you’re trying to watch them dance and don’t know what you’re doing,” she says. “They’ll take you under their wing.”