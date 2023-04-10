Morphy Auctions, the Denver-based auction house, will host a three-day sale on Tuesday to Thursday, April 11-13, featuring 1,238 lots of rare firearms and military collectibles.

Lots include rare Colt handguns, a 19th-century Kentucky long rifle and unique historical artifacts.

The auction takes place at Morphy’s gallery at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. on all three days. Bidders can participate in person or online at morphyauctions.com.

Here are three unique items from the sale:

Rare Confederate carbine

A rare Confederate Tallassee percussion carbine — one of only 500 ever produced between June 1864 and April 1865 — is the first firearm of its kind to be offered at auction. It has an estimate of $80,000-$120,000 and includes a statement of provenance.

General motors

One of the most unique items up for auction is 5-star General Douglas MacArthur's license plate, used in his command car in Asia. The license plate is documented as having been used after MacArthur's promotion to 5-star general in 1944. It's estimated at $10,000-$20,000 and includes paperwork.

Lincoln lock

Another extremely rare item up for auction is lock of President Abraham Lincoln's hair taken after his death. The lock of hair is tied with a ribbon and is contained in a leather case along with an engraved portrait of Lincoln. The rare item was formerly owned by Dr John K. Lattimer, author of "Lincoln and Kennedy: Medical and Ballistic Comparisons of The Assassinations." The estimate is $10,000-$20,000. (See photo above.)

For more information on the April 11-13 auction, call 877-968-8880 or visit morphyauctions.com.