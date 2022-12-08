The National Christmas Center opened for the holiday season late last month. The beloved institution, formerly located in Paradise, reopened in its new Middletown location in 2021. The collection is currently housed in a leased building located two miles away from the Stone Gables Estates property in Elizabethtown.

Visitors are encouraged to book tickets online and can park at 48 Industrial Road in Elizabethtown before boarding one of the shuttle buses that run every half-hour to the National Christmas Center. While the ride is only five minutes long, a note on the National Christmas Center’s website says that visitors should give themselves about two hours to tour the collection. There is limited availability each day.

The National Christmas Center is open Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 17 and Dec. 22, 23, 29 and 30. Curator John Enterline estimates that 500 people visit the collection each day it’s open.

For a collection rooted in nostalgia, there’s always something new to see. Curators are constantly adding to the collection, which focuses on mid-20th-century Christmas memorabilia.

Here’s what’s new at the National Christmas Center in 2022.

New for 2022

This year, the National Christmas Center added a 30-by-30-foot exhibit of life-size handmade model traditional Santas from around the world. Enterline says they include Santas — and other traditional Santa-like figures — from Germany, Russia, England, Holland, Sweden, Greece and Italy.

“England’s Father Christmas is pretty typical,” Enterline says. “Holland’s has a pointed hat like the Pope and he’s a priest. Also, Saint Basil in Greece is a priest. In Sweden there’s a girl who wears candles on her head, and Befana is a woman who plays the part of Santa Claus in Italy.”

Each of these models were made from facial masks from volunteers. The German Santa’s face was based on a mold taken from National Christmas Center founder Jim Morrison’s face.

“What we do is we find an interesting person, and we sit you in a barber chair with straws in your nose, grease up your facial features and then cast the first part of the mold over your face,” Enterline says. “After two hours, that comes off and then, when that dries, we make a casting and then we cast another mask over that and that’s the mold we make the casting from.”

Then there are the costumes. Each one, Enterline says, is handmade with velvet and special trimmings.

“Everything has to be made in parts and sewed on the figure,” Enterline says.

Other new exhibits include an 18-foot-tall stage set of Olde English townhouses on the outside and a toy shop on the inside from an old Sight & Sound Theatres production, a collection of Santa Clauses from a collector who also played Santa during the annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving parade for many years and a refurbished display of Tudor Town with much of the animation working.

“There’s about 200 pieces. They’re not all animated,” Enterline says. “It’s one of the finest window displays ever made. It’s just incredible.”

Enterline says there’s also a new exhibit of toy soldiers collected and hand-painted by a Vietnam veteran.

“We only have half the collection out, and it has probably 10 to 15,000 figures in it already,” Enterline says. “One of them is from the movie ‘Babes in Toyland,’ which came out in the ‘60s.”

A holiday tradition

Visiting the National Christmas Center is a holiday tradition for many people.

“We get people saying ‘We’ve been going since our children were little and now they’re teenagers. We’re so happy to have this back,’ ” Enterline says. “It’s just a part of tradition. And they missed it. They’re happy that it’s been saved because there was a very good chance that it was going to go to auction and get split up.”

The National Christmas Center closed its original Paradise location on Jan. 7, 2018, after nearly 20 years as a popular tourist destination. The intact collection was purchased by David Abel and reopened last November at its temporary location near the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown. Jim Morrison, the founder of the Christmas Center, remained with the collection to continue his curation and historical preservation work as well as his iconic role as Santa.

“It couldn’t be in better hands. It’s beyond anything I thought it could ever be,” Morrison told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2021. “I just wanted it to continue because it’s such a wholesome family thing.”

The plan, Enterline says, is for the collection to move into the 40,000-square-foot refurbished and rebuilt Barns of Belmont on the Stone Gables Estates property sometime in the next few years. The Barns of Belmont used to be located near the Shoppes at Belmont on Fruitville Pike, and are currently dismantled and in storage.

Enterline says the building where the collection is on display now is about 20,000-square-feet. When the collection is able to move into the Belmont barn, that will open up an additional 20,000 square feet.

“There’s a lot of things that were in the (original) National Christmas Center that are not yet out,” Enterline says. “There are over 1,000 ornaments that are still packed away.”

And you thought you had a lot of Christmas decorations to unpack.

IF YOU GO What: National Christmas Center. Where: Park at 48 Industrial Road, Elizabethtown, to board a five-minute shuttle ride to National Christmas Center’s temporary location. Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-17, free for kids ages 4 and under. More info: stonegablesestate.com/national-christmas-center.

OTHER CHRISTMAS EVENTS AT STONE GABLES Stone Gables Estate will host several holiday events this month including its Christmas Village event, which continues Saturday, Dec. 10 and 17. The event will feature artisans, food trucks and a train display in the Millersburg Barn. Stone Gables will also host a 3-mile drive-thru Christmas light display featuring more than 800,000 lights. The display is open every day in December excluding Sundays, Mondays, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stonegablesestate.com.