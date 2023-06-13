Still looking for a great beach read, or even a rare book to treasure?

Three Lancaster County organizations — the Ephrata Public Library, the Milanof-Shock Library and Mennonite Life — all have book sales planned over the next few weeks.

• The Ephrata Public Library will hold its summer book sale this month.

There will be lots of used fiction and nonfiction books available for sale, along with puzzles and DVDs. All purchases are by donation — cash and credit cards will be accepted — and all proceeds go to the library.

The sale will be held in Community Commons building, 560 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, next door to the library.

Hours for the sale are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20-21, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

• The Milanof-Shock Library will hold two public events the same weekend this month: a used book sale and a Maker Fest.

— Thousands of used books and other media will be for sale as the Friends of the Milanof-Schock Library holds its summer used book sale at Donegal High School, 1025 Koser Road, Mount Joy.

The preview night for the sale is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, which has a $10 admission to get the first chance to browse and buy books.

There is free admission from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, admission is free and all books cost $5 for a bag full. Shoppers are asked to bring their own tote bags to take home their finds.

Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

There will be a food stand selling hot dogs, barbecue, sweet treats and drinks.

All proceeds will benefit the Milanof-Shock Library.

— Visitors to the Mount Joy library will get to see demonstrations by a variety of makers at the library’s seventh annual Maker Fest the same weekend.

While the event is educational — showing the community how makers harness their creativity, imagination and skill to make crafts and other items — the makers will also be displaying and selling their wares.

The free, rain-or-shine event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy.

The library staff hopes visitors will interact with the makers, asking them how and why they create what they do, and that seeing how makers create things will inspire visitors to want to make something.

Ella’s Sweet Bites will be at the library with made-to-order mini pancakes for purchase during the event.

For information on either event, visit mslibrary.com or call 717-653-1510.

• Around 400 rare and historically significant books will be on the block starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at a rare and used book auction in the community room of Mennonite Life, 2215 Millstream Road, Lancaster.

This auction will feature written works relevant to local and historical interests. Lots will include Menno Simons’ 1681 “Opera Omnia Theologica” in Dutch, with its original leather binding, and the 1722 “T Merg van de Historien der Martelaren,” written in Dutch, with its original vellum binding.

Other rare books for sale include “The Earth is the Lord’s” by John L. Ruth, and “Building on the Gospel Foundation” by Edsel Burdge Jr. and Samuel L. Horst, as well as an 1849 edition of “The Martyrs Mirror” and a 1768 Nurnberg Bible.

The full auction catalog is available for download at mennonitelife.org/events. Bids may be submitted online and by mail until Thursday, July 13. Auction books will be displayed in Mennonite Life’s collections building several weeks before the event.