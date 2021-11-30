It’s a local snapshot of Lancaster County baked into a children’s book.

With a name like “Levi the Whoopie Pie,” Sam Frankhouser, 78, of Ephrata, has written a book sharing iconic Lancaster County trademarks, including whoopie pies, roadside stands, soft pretzels and more.

In the book, roadside farm stand owner Mrs. Stoltzfus is baking homemade goods when she “carefully made just one wonderful Whoopie,” bigger and fluffier than most of her other whoopie pies. She affectionately calls the special treat “Levi,” and Levi the Whoopie Pie makes friends with other baked good characters at Mrs. Stoltzfus’ roadside stand, like Sam the Soft Pretzel.

Levi the Whoopie Pie becomes friends with Sam the Soft Pretzel, and tells him the story of how and why whoopie pies became one of Lancaster County’s iconic baked goods. Eventually, Eric, a student at Conestoga Valley Middle School, purchases the sweet treat during a trip to the roadside stand with his mother.

“The book is like any short story since it represents a slice of life that, in this case, reflects on an important aspect of Lancaster County living,” Frankhouser said. “The story connects the tradition of the Plain roadside stand to the whimsical tale of how whoopie pies were first made and named right here in Lancaster County.”

Local creatives

A former high school English teacher, middle school principal and college level administrator, Frankhouser said he got an idea of writing a children’s book and wanted to stretch his imagination in a different way.

With a love for driving around the rural countryside of Lancaster County — and a love for whoopie pies — Frankhouser decided to do something “totally different and creative.”

“I did some research, and no one had ever created a whoopie pie book,” he said.

The idea of sharing a story of the legendary whoopie pie came to him a little over four years ago. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he decided it was the “perfect time” to sit down and craft the story.

The book is published by Masthof Publishing and Printing in Morgantown, Caernavron Township, and is illustrated by Elva Hurst of Lititz, who also owns and manages the Barnyard Art Studio and Gallery. Hurst, who grew up Mennonite and has been illustrating children’s’ books since 2008 — including her own “Farm Life Series for Young Readers” — said she had a particular interest in the content of the story.

“There was lots of collaborating,” Hurst said. “I understood the culture of Plain people ... and he helped with the history [of whoopie pies.]”

The simplicity of Hurst’s watercolor illustrations represent those of a rural, country farm life, which she said she loves. In one scene of the book, three children are looking at the whoopie pies in the stand. Hurst said the little girl with her sock rolled down is herself; a nod to her childhood.

“It was one of my favorite books to illustrate,” Hurst said.

A love letter to Lancaster

Frankhouser said he is most proud of the fact that the book can be read and enjoyed by anyone. His goal in writing the book, he said, was to create something representing a side of himself that he wasn’t able to do as a secondary and college educator.

“It’s nice to know that I can share that with other people, including my granddaughter,” he said.

While the book captures the legendary importance of whoopie pies and the traditional, cultural heritage of roadside stands, there is also a secret message in the book: one of relationships and friendships. Levi the Whoopie Pie made friends with Sam the Soft Pretzel, who comes from the city. Levi and Sam become friends, even though they do not have much in common.

“It’s important for people to hear those things,” Frankhouser said. “We need to be able to talk to each other. That’s how we learn to move forward and understand each other.”

“If we learn more about who people are, we’d be much better off,” he said.

After 41 years of working in the education field, Frankhouser said that writing was always in the back of his mind, and that he is blessed to transition into doing these things in his retirement. He dedicated the book to “people of all ages who will always love whoopie pies,” and his wife, Kathy, who he said encouraged and helped him write the book.

“‘Levi’ is my way of showing my love of Lancaster County’s back roads, its beautiful farmland and the authentic stands that sell nature’s bountiful harvest along with incredible baked goods like whoopie pies,” Frankhouser said.

The book is currently being sold on Amazon and also at many locations across Lancaster County, including The Masthof Bookstore, The Barnyard Art Studio in Lititz, Reiff’s Roadside Market in Ephrata, Shady Maple Market, Zest’s in Lititz and Oregon Dairy. The book is expected to soon be available at Plain and Fancy in Intercourse.