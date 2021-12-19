The week before Christmas is Santa’s busiest time of year. And as he prepares to circle the globe on his annual gift-giving trip, he relies on some trusty helpers. One of Santa’s special helpers is Erika Rothermel, 28, who teaches children who are blind and visually impaired with VisionCorps’ early intervention program. This year she has another job title: Santa’s helper with letters written in Braille.

VisionCorps is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower individuals with vision loss to attain independence. They achieve that by working with adults and children with visual impairments in Lancaster, Lebanon, York, Adams and Chester counties with early intervention programs for children before they enter the school systems, and with evening programs after the students’ daily classes with the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 or their local IU. VisionCorps has programs for adults too, including Braille instruction, cooking, orientation and mobility, self-advocacy and occupational therapy.

This is the first year of a program the Pennsylvania-based organization hopes to run annually. VisionCorps is encouraging people with vision impairments to practice their Braille skills by writing letters to Santa. The letters, which should be mailed to VisionCorps (with attention to Santa and Erika Rothermel), will then be passed along to Santa. VisionCorps will handle mailing back Santa’s replies in Braille.

“I’m helping Santa with his braille skills,” says Rothermel, of East Lampeter Township. “It’s a nice family activity to practice their braille writing skills, and then they’ll receive a letter back from Santa so they can practice their Braille reading skills.”

Rothermel notes that the letter-writing program is open to people with visual impairments of any age from anywhere in the world who want to practice their Braille-writing skills in a fun way. Rothermel says VisionCorps has already received letters from people in Lancaster as well as some from people in New Mexico and Missouri that she’ll be passing along to Santa.

Self-advocacy

One of the people with a visual-impairment who wrote a letter to Santa in Braille is Isla Thompson — a 9-year old third grader at Hambright Elementary in the Penn Manor School District.

Isla has a visual impairment called familial exudative vitreoretinopathy, known by the acronym FEVR.

“My retina in my right side is weak and has a little bit of stagnis, which is when your eyes wiggle back and forth when you’re not trying to,” Isla says.

She wears glasses that help maximize her vision and uses certain tools to help her to see while at school.

“I use my telescope and my magnifier,” Isla says. “I have lots of reading boards that I also use sometimes when I can’t see the board at school ... There’s lots of things.”

VisionCorps employees says it’s important for young people to be able to define their visual impairment, and to share what helps them.

“Part of working with children who are blind or visually impaired in our expanded core curriculum, which are things that they’re taught outside of the classroom, is self-advocacy,” Rothermel says. “How to tell people you need help or how to tell people about your visual impairment.”

Learning Braille

Isla says she began learning Braille earlier this year.

“It was actually in September when school started,” Isla says. “I’m at ‘R,’ but we skipped ‘Q’ because we couldn’t do any words with the Brailler without the ‘U.’”

The Brailler is a special kind of typewriter with six keys that correspond to each of the six dots in the Braille system. Typing with the keys embosses raised dots on thick paper.

“You can’t get the thin kind of paper because it’s too thin, so the Braille dots will just rip through the paper,” Isla says.

Isla says she has a daily Braille lesson and learns a new letter every Tuesday.

“I’m out 30 minutes, so I skip the rest of math class,” Isla says. “My eye teacher thinks that I should do two letters in Braille a week because of how fast I’m learning.”

Isla’s mother Alisia Thompson is impressed.

“I’m amazed at her progress and how quickly she’s picking it up,” Alisia says. “I’m really grateful for the services out there like having someone come into her school every day. And the programs like the letters to Santa. I’m just appreciative for all those things. It’s so enriching for her life and gives her this extra skill that she may need one day.”

Writing to Santa

Isla says she enjoys her lessons at school — especially using the Brailler machine — and likes learning about other people with visual impairments.

“I really liked learning about Helen Keller,” Isla says. “She was blind and deaf but still really smart and talented.”

Isla, who says she wants to own a farm when she grows up, says she can already spell a lot of words in Braille.

“I can spell lots of animals. I can spell pig and lamb and chicken and camel. I can spell a lot of different words,” Isla says.

Isla worked with her instructor to write a letter to Santa in Braille.

“My eye teacher helped me with some of the words I didn’t know and we used one of those paper cutters to make it,” Isla says. “I came home with it and then me and my dad got an envelope and put it in the mail.”

Isla, whose favorite animal is a horse, says she asked Santa to surprise her in her letter. After thinking about what else she might want from Santa, she did make one specific request: “Probably a hamster.”