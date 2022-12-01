There are several concerts worth checking out in December, many of which featuring local performers with a national following.

If you're looking for holiday-themed concerts, check out performances from the Vivace Live String Quartet and Mannheim Steamroller.

Want to support Lancaster natives? Check out Maya de Vitry, Apes of the State, Amish Outlaws and the Vivace Live String Quartet.

Here are six concerts to see this December in and near Lancaster County.

Vivace Live String Quartet

Most popular for: String-based covers of popular songs from artists like The Beatles, Billie Eilish, Maroon 5 and more.

Why you should see them: This performance will be a good opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of other events, and enjoy familiar songs while sitting by candlelight. The Vivace Live String Quartet will play holiday covers, too, to set the mood for the season.

More information: Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. | An Sibin Speakeasy in Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | 21+ | More info

Less Than Jake

Most popular for: "All My Best Friends Are Metalheads," "The Science of Selling Yourself Short" and "History Of A Boring Town."

Why you should see them: For those who like ska and pop punk, or were a product of the '90s, Less Than Jake is quintessential listening. Nearly 30 years later, the band is still writing new material, touring and performing. Plus, the concert is a good opportunity to see some great opening acts, including female-fronted emo-pop band Cliffdiver and punk rock band Keep Flying.

More information: Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. | Reverb, 1402 N. 9th St., Reading | Cost: $25 in advance, $30 the day-of | More info

Maya de Vitry

Most popular for: "Wilderness," "Go Tell a Bird" and "Better and Better."

Why you should see her: Lancaster native Maya de Vitry will stop by her hometown for a performance at Phantom Power that will feature songs centered around seasons, be it seasons of the year or life. De Vitry, perhaps best known for being one of the founders of folk band The Stray Birds, gets her inspiration from musicians like John Prine and Bonnie Raitt.

More information: Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 in advance, $18 the day-of | 21+, or minors must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian | More info

Mannheim Steamroller

Most popular for: "Deck the Halls," "Carol of the Bells" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman."

Why you should see them: Mannheim Steamroller takes its own approach to Christmas music, often adding in fun instruments and synthesizers to change up the song to have a new age flair. Mannheim Steamroller's performance would be great to watch in lieu of, or in addition to, Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Hershey performance. (Fun fact: Though the name bears resemblance to the county's beloved Manheim, the band is from Nebraska and is inspired by German styles of composition. Both the city and the band are inspired from elements of the German city, Mannheim.)

More information: Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. | Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. 6th St., Reading | Cost: $49.75-$79.75 | More info

Apes of the State

Most popular for: "I Listened," "Bill Collectors Theme Song" and "Plate Glass Apology."

Why you should see them: Lancaster native folk punk band Apes of the State brings energy and charisma to all their shows. Their songs capture many themes, from growing pains to breakups to addiction recovery. Openers include folk rapper Ceschi and folk artist X Dirty Fingers. There will also be a drag show from local group Diner Dolls. The concert doubles as a benefit for nonprofit Alder Health Services, which helps with health services and contacts for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

More information: Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $10 in advance, $15 the day-of | More info

The Amish Outlaws

Most popular for: Covers of popular songs while dressed in Amish outfits.

Why you should see them: This Lancaster band is a little untraditional. It features three band members who grew up Amish, but no longer practice the traditions, as well as three "honorary" Amish band members. They perform covers of songs from popular artists like U2 and System of a Down, among others. The concert being on New Year's Eve is a bonus, as the concert will be a great way to hone in the new year.

More information: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. | XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg | Cost: $25 for general admission, $40 for early entry tickets | More info