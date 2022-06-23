Leo DiSanto is a lot of things.

A singer, a songwriter, a raconteur, a traveler, a thinker, a dog owner, a jiu-jitsu practitioner, an occasional house painter and a lifelong resident of Lancaster County.

But if you’re to believe the title of DiSanto’s first solo release in over a decade, one thing that DiSanto is not, is sad.

“I’m Not Sad” first released in November of 2021, though it is only now getting a belated release show at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Saturday, June 25. The album was produced and co-masterminded with Daniel Ramirez, a longtime collaborator and current touring sound person for The Wood Brothers.

A celebration feels warranted for not only the album itself, but for DiSanto, as well. If you’ve paid any attention to the music of Lancaster County over the last 25 years, that means you’ve seen his name or heard his tunes. He’s played all manner of benefit gigs, weddings, private parties and public events, whether under his name or in his long-running string band Vinegar Creek Constituency.

DiSanto himself looks inward and sees a craftsman, whittling away at a song until it can serve a useful purpose.

“I always view being a working class musician as I am to being like a carpenter or something,” DiSanto, of Millersville, says. “Like, 'is this something that people can use in their everyday lives, and if it's not, what's the use?' If somebody asks, 'who is the carpenter I should get?' you want to be the person that they name. I've done so many different kinds of gigs, and I really appreciate being a functional product like that.”

DiSanto’s musical path has thus far taken him to dozens of countries, as well as every state except Hawaii. At 43 years old, he’s the journeyman that always manages to find his way home, even if he’s staying for weeks or longer in places like New Orleans, Boston or Asheville, usually with his dog, Ringo, in tow in his ’91 Chevy G20 van.

“I’m Not Sad,” however, represents a certain journey through the soul that DiSanto says is somewhat new for him, even after years of a certain level of confessional songwriting. Inspired by the author Tom Robbins, DiSanto says that the encapsulating message behind the album is joy in spite of everything, especially the things in life that bring sadness. Throughout the album are songs dedicated to lost lovers, maintaining sobriety and one for his father, Joseph, who died in 2015. That last song, “Is This a Happy Ending?” provides the album’s title.

“I remember sending the demo of 'Is This a Happy Ending?' to my brother (and fellow musician Nick), and he said, 'It's somewhat ironic, isn't it? I'm not sure I agree that it's not sad,'”DiSanto says with a laugh.

It’s the push and pull of what an audience might deem “happy” or “sad,” and the search for that grey matter in the middle. Take another song, the buoyant “Non-Alcoholic Beer.” On its’ surface, the tune is a light ode to choosing the O’Douls of the world. However, if you dig a little deeper into the lyrics, you discover that the jaunty tune is hard earned.

IF YOU GO What: Leo DiSanto and the DiSantoland House Band with the Dimestore Dolls and Jordan Capizzi When: Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. Cost: $15 More info: Zoetropolis.com

“A lot of people just hear the jokes and get a laugh, which is great,” DiSanto says. “But it's maybe the most brutally honest song I've ever written. I wrote it just to be funny and kind of make light of the position I found myself in, which was a really challenging one. But once I did it, it was almost like a therapy session that stuck, like the act of writing that song somehow redefined what I was living through and reframed it in a way that made it easier to make that transition. You know, laugh a little bit, cry a little bit, I like music to be a full spectrum experience.”

Fellow songwriter Corty Byron estimates that he’s either played on a bill with DiSanto or together in some configuration some hundreds of times, all over the country and beyond.

“I could tell right away that he was putting it all out there,” Byron says of first meeting DiSanto, when they bonded over a childhood love of Elvis and the Beatles. “And we both went through a lot of struggles, so I think we both saw that in each other, and it comes through the music. I think all of his songs are straight to the heart, straight to the soul honest songwriting. There's never been any BS with him, and that set a bar for me with my songwriting to be around that.”

Another musician close to DiSanto’s inner circle is Beatrix Greiner, famous locally for playing in the bands Burning Bus and Inca Campers. Since meeting DiSanto in the mid ‘90s, the two shared bills and recorded with each other in the studio. Greiner played piano on two songs on “I’m Not Sad,” and will join musicians Josh Kanusky and Scott Frenchek in the “DiSantoland House Band” at the Zoetropolis show.

“He's always practicing and incorporating styles into his playing, so I think he's evolved technique-wise over the years,” Greiner says of DiSanto, whom she calls the ‘Tom Waits of Lancaster.’ "I remember him saying that he wanted to do more of a rock-y sound, so he had been practicing his riffs. He does some beautiful guitar work on this album. And of course, his lyrics are always so interesting, the stories he tells.”

It's those stories that keep him venturing off and returning in some great cosmic loop – play the songs, meet people, return with their stories and then watch those stories bleed back into the songs, repeating the cycle.

“If we want to get all Buddhist about it, what you call 'you' is nothing but a collection of stories that you've been accumulating your whole life,” DiSanto continues. “Different stories may inspire us to investigate what our stories are, that's what I find so fascinating about them, I guess.”

In conversation with DiSanto, he is just as likely to be discussing physicists’ new notion that space time is no longer a dominant paradigm of our reality as he is the intricacies of Paul McCartney’s fingerpicking on “Blackbird.” He’s currently nursing a jiu-jitsu injury, but if you ask him delicately about the idea that combat sports may impede his ability to use his hands for music, he’ll wind up succinctly summing up his worldview – constantly growing, inward and outward, trying to inspire and be inspired by the world around him.

“I have a bass player friend who had a pin in his hand for a year because he smashed it while unloading his gear,” DiSanto says. “So, my perspective is this - there are many things that could hurt my hands, and the fact that I train jiu-jitsu causes me to pay a lot of attention to strengthening my hands through various exercises and to be aware of where they are when I'm training.”

“The other thing is, I get a great deal of value in it for my mental and physical health, it pays huge dividends,” DiSanto continues. ”I'd rather embrace things, even if it's somewhat reckless, so I don't want to let the fact that I work as a musician stop me from exploring other things that I love. I just love that process of skill development, whether it's physical training, musical training, I love to see that change in myself.”