For the first time since 2019, alternative rock favorites The Lemonheads will visit Lancaster city.

This time, however, the band is performing its landmark 1992 album "It's a Shame About Ray" in its entirety.

The show will take place at Tellus360 on Wednesday, April 20, and tickets go on sale this Friday, February 18.

Since forming in 1987, the band has had a variety of lineups, all centered around front man Evan Dando. In 2019, the band released its most recent album, "Varshons 2," featuring covers of artists including John Prine, NRBQ and Lucinda Williams.

For more information on this and other show at Tellus360, visit tellus360.com.