Alternative rock band The Lemonheads rescheduled their Lancaster show to a new month and a new venue.

The Lemonheads, which were set to perform the entirety of its acclaimed album "It's A Shame About Ray" at Tellus360 on April 20, rescheduled their performance to Nov. 17 at Mickey's Black Box.

The band has not yet put out a statement about the rescheduled show, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tickets purchased for the April 20 event will be honored at the November show, according to Brandon Gepfer of Big Fan Presents, who booked The Lemonheads.

Those who can't make the later show should contact their point of purchase for a refund.

A supporting act for the new show will be announced in a few weeks, according to a Facebook post from Big Fan Presents.

The Lemonheads last performed in Lancaster County at the Chameleon Club in 2019. Below is a video from the concert.