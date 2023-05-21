In James L. Brooks’ 1997 romantic comedy “As Good As It Gets,” actor Greg Kinnear plays Simon, a gay painter thrown together with Carol, a single mother and waitress (Helen Hunt in the role that won her an Oscar), in an unlikely road trip from New York to Baltimore.

The two share a hotel room, and when Simon catches a glimpse of Carol’s naked back as she draws herself a bath, he grabs his sketchpad and begins making broad sweeps with a charcoal pencil.

“You’re beautiful, Carol,” he says, captivated. “Your skin, your long neck, the back, the line of you. … You’re why cavemen chiseled on walls.”

The human body has long aroused aesthetes of a certain persuasion, but not all creative types burning with the fire of inspiration go running for canvas or clay.

My personal development was such that I discovered simultaneously the enchantments of mathematics and women, each in their own way mapping a world filled with beguiling natural contours.

As a college student, I spent too much time lying next to a certain almond-skinned beauty in the privacy of her off-campus apartment, where I would trace the curves of her body with my eyes and hands. When I wasn’t in her bed, I was in the classroom studying those same curves with equal enthusiasm, but in the form of calculus.

When we were together, the sweep of her hair, the hinge of her thigh and the arc of her back all struck me as quantities rigorously rendered, and I began to see math as another medium of expression, no different than notes, words or paint.

In those days, I didn’t so much sing the body electric as celebrate the measure of it.

It takes an unusual sort of person to see the beauty in mathematics (we go by many names: geek, dork, dweeb, nerd), but just about anyone can see the mathematics in beauty. Find it in the open fields, at the water’s edge, on city streets, in a lover’s face, underfoot, overhead, everywhere.

Few can perform the matrix transformations required to generate a fractal, but most can appreciate the grace of a fern, itself emulating a fractal, and recognize that its smallest piece reflects the entire frond.

As surely as sculpture exists wholly formed and undiscovered in a block of marble, so math lies quiet beneath the surface of all things. Math is nature’s chosen medium, and because we are products of nature, it resonates within us.

In a rudimentary way, math fascinates the masses, who regularly seek out digestible mathematical fixes in the form of puzzles, sudoku, chess, checkers, board games and card games of all varieties. But the pull is much deeper.

Qualities we cherish in art, music and literature — light, color, hue, intensity, tempo, volume, pitch, timbre, rhythm, meter, rhyme — are in fact quantities, wave functions, measures of energy and time. We innately respond to the math, and our artistic endeavors overflow with mathematical expressions.

Pick a number, any number. How about 5?

Without the number 5, and a healthy dose of geometrical cubist influence, Lancaster golden boy Charles Demuth would have no masterpiece to hang in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Without the number 5, Dave Brubeck might have ended up just another brilliant piano man toiling away in the relative obscurity of poorly lit, sticky-floored jazz clubs.

Music in any time signature, even the most arrhythmic and atonal, bears the unmistakable markings of math.

Here’s where someone pulls the needle across the record and says, “Wait a minute. I love music for music’s sake. I don’t need math to appreciate Miles Davis.”

A legitimate point. But I would also say learning to, for instance, recognize and track the counterpoint of a Bach fugue no more cheapens the listening than examining a Seurat masterwork from 6 inches diminishes the effect of the painting from 16 feet — quite the opposite.

Look closer; you can see more. Look closely at something beautiful, and you can see math.

***

For the adventurous soul who wants to explore not the math of art, but the art of mathematics, I suggest a reading of “A Mathematician’s Apology,” a heartfelt treatise from early 20th-century Cambridge scholar G.H. Hardy.

In it, theaging mathematician defends his discipline as a creative pursuit. He writes:

“The mathematician’s patterns, like the painter’s or the poet’s, must be beautiful; the ideas, like the colours or the words, must fit together in a harmonious way. Beauty is the first test: There is no place in the world for ugly mathematics.

“It may be very hard to define mathematical beauty, but that is just as true of beauty of any kind — we may not know quite what we mean by a beautiful poem, but that does not prevent us from recognizing one when we read it.”

The prospect of reading the work of a mathematician might give some pause, but the book has bona fides: The Modern Library ranks “A Mathematician’s Apology” No. 87 on its top 100 nonfiction books list, between Tobias Wolff’s “This Boy’s Life” and Annie Dillard’s “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek.” In its way, Hardy’s “Apology” reflects the magical naturalism of the latter.

Hardy takes pains to illustrate to a lay audience what so many in his profession now routinely describe as the “elegance” of mathematics, handsomely illustrated in a proof of the theorem, first suggested by Pythagoras, that the square root of 2 is irrational.

But the most convincing argument for math as art is Hardy’s inability to disguise how in love he is with his medium, a trademark of artists.

Math may seem more well-defined than a brushstroke, more stable than a note or more precise than language, but Hardy was a fool if he thought math was a somehow superior artistic expression. (He never comes out and says so, but you can tell.)

Given our nascent understanding of the physical universe, what seems to us today to be advanced mathematics likely would be judged in a possible future — or presently by those in a different corner of the universe — to be the equivalent of fingerpainting.

Or the work of cavemen with chisels.

