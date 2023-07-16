What do our book collections say about us? There are seven bookcases and several shelves of spillover in my house, plus the pile of want-to-read books at my bedside. Many of my older friends have culled their book collections as they downsized their homes and the books they retained are full of significance.

The writer Fran Liebowitz lives alone, but requires a large apartment in New York city to house her other companion — her personal book collection.

I’m still building my collection, though I’ve switched focus from mostly fiction to nonfiction. Reference books on gardening, foraging and wildlife are handy to have at your fingertips. When my friend Shelby Chunko’s estate went to auction, I bid on the contents of her nonfiction bookshelf — nearly 100 books. In addition to bulking up my collection, I was hoping to learn more about someone I was just starting to get to know when her cancer returned and cut short our friendship.

Shelby was beautiful, athletic, intelligent and independent. She confessed she never had a romantic relationship that lasted longer than 2 years and was fine with that. She had been employed as a biologist with a master’s degree in forestry. Her home was a shady island of trees and native plants in a typical neighborhood of foundation plantings and expanses of lawns.

Walking past her house was like seeing a Mount Gretna home transplanted to Mount Joy borough.

Browsing through the many field books and nature guides I acquired from Shelby, there were several on backyard birding, natural landscaping and botany that must have informed her home’s landscape.

I’m pretty certain Shelby read “Forest Ecology,” “Winter Botany,” and “A Guide to Wildlife Food Habits,” because her yard reflected these ideas. I’m less certain about some of the other books, since I’ve yet to find any marginalia, and only the older textbooks show wear.

The “Tibetan Book of the Dead” might not have meant anything to Shelby, judging by it’s untouched look.

In an interview with Salon, Salman Rushdie said, “People don’t read a book when they buy it.” They take their time getting around to reading it until they “find their moment.”

Sometimes that moment never arises. I think I’ve not read close to 30% of the books on my shelves.

The novelist John Irving chose “FROT,” a lament from his protagonist in “The World According to Garp,” for a vanity plate. People would tell him they loved “Garp,” and followed that up with, “What’s with your license plate?”

I started to read Shelby’s books to see if she and I could share a few more conversations.

The cover and title of “Man Meets Dog” by Konrad Lorenz grabbed my attention and was the first book I read out of her collection. It stood out among the many dry scientific books, such as “Plant Systematics.”

Inscribed inside the cover was a handwritten note, “To Mom and Daddy with love — Shelby / Christmas 1973.” She deemed this book worth sharing with her parents! It was fascinating and fun to read.

Another book that I devoured was Terry Tempest Williams’ “The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks.” This is no guidebook, but rather poetic observations about the parks that Williams has visited often, the effects of climate change she witnessed, and the environmental activists she met and befriended.

There is a harrowing story of surviving a crown fire in 2003 at Glacier National Park, a changing place defined by its icy glaciers.

“To touch warm granite beds once blanketed by glaciers is both a hard fact and a perversion,” Williams writes.

I learned about Doug Peacock, a Vietnam veteran who lived among Yellowstone’s grizzly bears as he navigated his PTSD and became an advocate for the large mammals. Williams also introduced me to the environmental activist, Tim DeChristopher, who outbid oil and gas companies at a public land auction by the Bureau of Land Management in 2008 in Utah’s redrock country. DeChristopher had no intent of paying $1.8 million for the land, but wanted to halt the sale and succeeding in doing so. He was tried for his “crime” and spent nearly two years in prison.

I like knowing that Shelby knew about these people.

There are several books on animal behavior, physiology and adaptation in the collection. I’m currently reading N. Tinbergen’s “Social Behavior in Animals,” an introduction on the subject, which is accessible to the layman (i.e., me). The chapter on mating rituals interested me, as I had just visited my mother and witnessed the display of the wild turkeys living on her property.

I was captivated by how a hen ignored the tom as he circled her with his fan of tail feathers raised, while dragging his primary wing feathers on the ground. The hen was also circling — away from him. This pattern of two spirals — the hen’s smaller one inside of the tom’s — went on for what felt like an eternity as they slowly progressed across the backyard. Observations of this kind fill this book of Shelby’s.

So far, I haven’t learned much about Shelby through her books that she didn’t already emanate. Perhaps if I’d acquired her fiction bookshelf, I’d have learned more. After all, fiction is an expressive, poetic realm, and is more connected to the spirit than nonfiction. Yet again, the spirited ideas I found in these scientific books tell me I found Shelby’s passion.

