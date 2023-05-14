There’s a new face at Gretna Theatre this summer, and it’s a familiar one to Lancaster County audiences.

Megan Riggs, a longtime actor at Ephrata Performing Arts Center and other local theaters, is in her first full season as Gretna’s new managing director. She’s also in law school part time.

Her roles at EPAC have ranged from Ophelia in “Hamlet” and Elizabeth Proctor in “The Crucible” to Maggie in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” at Susquehanna Stage. She has also directed shows at EPAC and worked in the business office.

“I’ve been at EPAC for a long time in their finance and operations, and this position opened up, and it’s kind of right up my alley,” Riggs says.

“It gives me a little bit of the artistic, gives me a little bit of the finance.”

It also appeals to her “type A” need for control, she says, “so it lets me do a lot of things that are really tangible, like contracts and making sure royalties are paid and keeping things running, hopefully, as smoothly as possible, and working with the talent.

“It’s been great getting to know all these new artists who are coming in, and get the experience of talking to people like (former TV host) Mark Summers,” Riggs says.

“And there’s the added bonus that it’s closer to my house” in Elizabethtown, she says. “It’s closer to my kids. It’s closer to law school.”

Riggs is raising three daughters and is married to fellow Lancaster County actor Timothy Riggs; they met at an audition nearly 20 years ago.

All of her daughters are involved in the performing arts, whether in dance, stage managing or acting, she adds.

Riggs is also about halfway through law school, in the evening program at Widener University’s Commonwealth campus in Harrisburg.

She said law classes have helped her in handling theater contracts and other aspects of managing the theater.

Onstage appearances aren’t in her plans for the near future.

“I hope to get back on the boards eventually, or to direct, but between my job and law school and my family, I’m stretched,” she says.

She hopes the law will eventually be a new career for her, she says, and hopes “that I’m still going to be able to use that to benefit nonprofit organizations.

“That’s so important to me, and theater’s so important to me that I really want to keep that as a strong part of my life.”