After a year of both virtual and in-person events, the 13th annual Launch Music Conference and Festival will return to Lancaster city this fall.

From Thursday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 12, Launch will bring dozens of artists and bands for a marathon of music and panel discussions. Submissions opened earlier this week and are open until Monday, June 27. The entrance fee is $30, and all artists who submit music receive free passes to the festival.

In a continuation of last year's virtual version of Launch, "Launch Digital 2021" will allow artists who can't physically attend the festival to view panels online.

Early bird tickets for the weekend are now on sale, with a standard badge being $45 and VIP at $65. Individual day passes for Friday and Saturday are both $30. Click here for more ticket information.

Additionally, the metal veterans in Ice Nine Kills have been announced as the festival's first headliner, on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Lancaster Convention Center. Advance tickets are $28, and $35 at the door.

Check launchmusicconference.com for more information.