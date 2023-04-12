With nearly 150 music performances slated for Lancaster city this weekend, it might be more difficult to figure out which acts to not see.

LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival returns this weekend, bringing with it top-notch performers in celebration of the event's 15-year anniversary. Read more about LAUNCH over the years here.

Headlining acts include metal band Killswitch Engage and rock bands Clutch and Tiny Moving Parts, among many others. The festival and conference serves as a celebration of music, as well as the industry that makes it all possible.

"We're pretty excited about this year in general," LAUNCH founder and director Jeremy Weiss says, adding that a 15th anniversary deserves a big hurrah.

Weiss says he's expecting nearly 10,000-12,000 attendees.

Here's what you need to know about this year's LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival.

The basics

The LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival kicks off Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at the Penn Square outdoor stage with a performance from Philadelphia-based alternative band ActSorry!

The festival continues until Saturday night, with the last concerts starting at 10:30 p.m. In total, around 150 performers will set up across several stages in Lancaster city, in spaces including the Lancaster Marriott, Penn Square, Tellus360 and Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery.

The event's panels, which feature discussions about topics in the music industry like mental health, touring, marketing and ticketing, kick off in the daytime before the music festival portion begins.

Admission for all three days costs $119 for the music-only pass, $149 for access to concerts and panels (with discounted admission for the headliners), $219 for complete access to the panels and concerts and $269 for access to panels, concerts and other VIP events.

Visitors can pick up their passes at the registration table at the Marriott on Thursday from 4:30-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Some concerts, like those at Penn Square, are free for the public. Concerts at venues like Tellus360 and Freedom Hall can be purchased on-location for a smaller fee, for those who want to see just one or two concerts.

Fest Friday, a LAUNCH initiative that kicked off in 2017 and acted as a festival within a festival, will not happen this year, Weiss says. It was typically held in Binns Park.

"We had some growing concerns with the new residential properties that moved in across the street," Weiss says, referring to the new Ewell Plaza. "We decided that LAUNCH is a joiner, and that we're not trying to make any waves. We've taken most things in-house. ... It's about being a good neighbor."

In the future, Weiss says he wants to bring back a similar event.

Performers, events

Both nationally known acts and up-and-coming musicians — local and non-local — will take to the stages.

The headliners, which this festival calls the marquee acts, include metal band Killswitch Engage, rock bands Tiny Moving Parts and Clutch, hardcore band No Trigger and indie rock bands Harbour and The Darling Fire. There will also be a solo performance from Brendan Kelly, vocalist of punk band The Lawrence Arms.

In honor of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, a former LAUNCH performer who was shot and killed in 2022, four affiliated artists, including his younger brother, will perform at LAUNCH — D. West, Tennisboywill, Mamba Cinco and PnB Meen. They will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

"We've really seeded the lineup with things that were a bit more head-turning," Weiss says, adding that the headlining performers are of a high caliber this year to celebrate the event's 15th anniversary.

LAUNCH will feature several performers from local talented artists, like progressive indie band Stillflow and folk/indie band Big Sky Quartet.

Screaming Infidelities' Emo Night, a dance party that plays exclusively emo music, will return as part of LAUNCH Saturday night at 10 p.m.

"There are truly a great deal of remarkable people converging on Lancaster city that weekend," Weiss says. "I think you'd be hard-pressed not to enjoy yourself."

For more information about LAUNCH, visit launchmusicconference.com.