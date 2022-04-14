If you go to the LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival this weekend, you may see a performance from someone who has never stepped foot on a professional stage before, let alone performed in front of a crowd.

That's intentional.

Director and founder of LAUNCH Jeremy Weiss, who also owns CI Records in downtown Lancaster, plans the festival and conference with up-and-coming performers in mind.

“We know that some folks are a bit hobbyist," Weiss says. "We know that other folks are on to something really intriguing, but it’s not in the traditional system of write, record, release, tour.”

The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on LAUNCH's typical schedule: the festival and music conference is usually held in the spring. In 2020, the festival was canceled, and in 2021, Weiss and his team pulled together a show in the fall.

“As soon as the lights are turned off from the 2021 campaign, because it was in the fall, we found ourselves right back in planning for this April campaign," Weiss says. "It has been taxing and it has been intense, but we’re here for it.”

This year, more than 130 performers will play across seven stages in Lancaster city.

Here's what you need to know before you go to LAUNCH this weekend.

The basics

LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival is typically a weekend-long event that puts musicians of all genres on stages across Lancaster County. It doubles as a music conference where artists can meet with industry professionals, network and get advice on their works.

This year, LAUNCH will run from Thursday to Saturday, with two shows spilling over into Sunday at midnight and 12:30 a.m.

Musicians will perform across seven different stages in Lancaster city: Isaac's Brewhouse, Penn Square, the Lancaster Marriott, Tellus360 and the Lancaster County Convention Center's Freedom Hall, Ballroom and Galactic rooms.

Concerts at Isaac's and Penn Square are free. LAUNCH, in its 14 years, has always had a free component, Weiss says.

"Music wafting through the air: my favorite way to hear Lancaster city," Weiss says. "Just come out and have a blast."

There are several other paid ways to enjoy LAUNCH.

A weekend badge grants access to all conference panels, as well as standard shows (though, marquis shows cost extra), for $70. A weekend VIP badge, which costs $110, includes everything mentioned previously, as well as a T-shirt, the ability to skip the line at venues and access to marquee shows.

Those interested could alternatively buy a one-day pass for Friday or Saturday, each of which costs $50. Tickets are available at launchmusicconference.com.

Attendees can pick up their badges in person at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Who's performing

A mix of local and national acts will perform in Lancaster city this weekend. The marquee shows, or headlining shows, include rock band Set it Off, indie/emo rapper Guardin and experimental rock/hardcore band I Set My Friends on Fire.

LAUNCH will also host a Screaming Infidelities: Emo Night, featuring nostalgic emo and pop punk tunes.

All marquee events are all-ages.

Some acts from Lancaster County to see this weekend include My Ex Girlfriend's Ex Boyfriend (fronted by Max Bartos, who performed off Broadway in "Sing Street"), alternative rock band Houses in the Sky, punk rock band Witch Weather, alternative rock band Pink Lemons, metal band Nailbite and more.

This year, LAUNCH continues its partnership with the York College of Pennsylvania to produce some of the festival's concerts. New in 2022, the festival will also partner with students in Millersville University's music business technology program on some performances.

A full schedule of performances can be found at lanc.news/LAUNCH2022.

What's new

This year, LAUNCH is not doing its usual Fest Friday, an outdoor show at Binns Park that featured over a dozen performers across three separate stages last year. Weather and logistics were big factors in deciding to move from Binns Park, Weiss says.

To make up for the absence, Isaac's Brewhouse and Tellus360 will host some LAUNCH performances. They had previously hosted LAUNCH shows, but it has been a few years, Weiss says.

LAUNCH will also host its first branded country and Americana stage, as they brought on several artists from those genres. Weiss says he consistently works to make sure performers are aware of LAUNCH regardless of their genre.

“It’s always incumbent upon us to make sure that every single blessed genre and sub-genre is made aware of us, and aware of the fact that they’re welcome," Weiss says. In recent years, LAUNCH has featured more diverse acts.

LAUNCH also partnered with Corey Oatman to come up with a curated hip-hop and R&B stage.

Oatman, a Lancaster city-based musician who performs as Corey O, has been a yearly attendee of LAUNCH since 2016, when he performed his very first show in front of a crowd. So, he knows how important this type of event can be to someone who is up-and-coming.

“It’s definitely like nothing else in the city or even around the central Pennsylvania area," Oatman says. "It’s a whole festival full of knowledge from panelists from all over the United States. So many gems. It’s just like, every year I could make a living off of what LAUNCH has taught me, aside from being a musician.”

This weekend, both he and his wife, Jess Graham (who performs as Jess AF), will perform separately, and then together in their group called Two Broke Kids. Oatman says he's looking forward to seeing his wife perform on her own for the first time.

"I love being part of (LAUNCH) on the artist's side," Oatman says. But he enjoys being part of planning the logistics, too.

When Oatman selected artists for the curated stage, he says he intentionally chose people who could really rock a crowd.

“We had all kinds of acts, hip hop acts from all across the country submit to be part of the show, and I got to select a handful of artists to put on stage," Oatman says. "I centered it on whose vibes are gonna set the stage on fire."

For more information about LAUNCH, visit launchmusicconference.com.