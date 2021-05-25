The Latin American Alliance has announced the winners of its 2021 Spanish Literature Contest.

The Lancaster organization annually encourages students from local high schools and colleges to share original creative writing. This year’s theme was “The Family.”

The Latin American Alliance honored the winners at an award ceremony on May 22 in Manheim Township Park. Winners received cash prizes.

Winners are as follows:

POETRY–SPANISH LEVELS I & II

First place: Melody Pha, Cocalico Senior High School.

Second place: Jorden Stockton, Cocalico Senior High School.

Third place: Paige Travis, Conestoga Valley High School.

POETRY – SPANISH LEVEL III

First place: Mali Graupera, J.P. McCaskey High School.

Second place: Katie Gunderson, Anchor Christian Academy.

Third place: Daniele Lerner, McCaskey High School.

Honorable Mentions: Daisy Wickenheiser, Columbia High School, and Elizabeth Meyer, Anchor Christian Academy.

POETRY – SPANISH LEVEL IV

First place: George Fenimore, McCaskey High School.

Second place: Adil Amanullah, McCaskey High School.

Third place: Saharaim Mena, McCaskey High School, and Ivana Dougherty, Lancaster Mennonite High School.

SHORT STORIES – SPANISH LEVEL V & ABOVE

First place: Nathalie Cruz Parrilla, Franklin & Marshall College.

Second place: Eloise Warfel, Manheim Township High School.

Third place: Grace Bosley, Franklin & Marshall College.

Honorable Mentions: Anchor Christian Academy, Sophie Plechner, Franklin & Marshall College, and Joshua Reinford, Lancaster Mennonite High School.