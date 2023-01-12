Landisville native Nick Bellavia didn't go to college for acting, nor had he worked on a movie set as anything other than an extra.

That is, until he was cast in a movie with Christian Bale.

Mystery thriller "The Pale Blue Eye" debuted on Netflix last Friday after a limited run in movie theaters. It features actors Christian Bale, Robert Duvall and Gillian Anderson.

It's a period piece set in the 1800s. Bale plays retired detective Augustus Landor, who the U.S. military asks to investigate a crime. After some twists and turns, Landor requests and receives help from poet Edgar Allen Poe, who actually served in the Army in the 1820s.

Hempfield High School graduate Bellavia, 30, who now lives and works in Pittsburgh, saw the casting call and submitted a headshot for consideration. It wasn't out of the blue — Bellavia worked on some other media projects filmed in Pittsburgh, including "Mindhunter" and "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

When Bellavia got on set, he was told that he wasn't actually going to be cast as an extra: He would have a speaking role in the movie as "Lieutenant Robert."

(Fun fact: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his wife Gisele appeared in the movie as Tavern Man and Tavern Woman, respectively).

We caught up with Bellavia via email after the movie debuted and asked him questions about his experience.

Your background is not in acting, but it's something you enjoy. What inspires you to be part of movies like 'The Pale Blue Eye'?

I took one acting class at the University of Pittsburgh when I was a student there but other than that I did not have any professional acting experience. What I did always have was a deep interest and passion in the filmmaking process. Being a background actor was one of the best ways to get on a set and observe how hard all of the crew members and actors work to make a show or movie come to life. I also knew that I really wanted to be a part of this project because I'm a huge admirer of Christian Bale and Scott Cooper, the director, but the movie takes place at West Point in 1830. My older brother, Christian, graduated from West Point in 2012. The chance to represent this on screen was one I couldn't pass up!

How did you feel when you learned they wanted you for a more substantial role than being an extra?

When I was first told that I was going to be speaking in a scene, I didn't believe it! Two consultants on the movie came over and walked me through what their vision was. We did a few rehearsals and then the film's director, Scott Cooper, came over and asked to see what I was going to be doing. I showed him and he said we were good to go. Scott is an absolute powerhouse of a filmmaker. I was then ushered into a tent and had a microphone hidden in my jacket. We then proceeded to the set. I was very nervous but the adrenaline and excitement took over. We shot the scene a handful of times from a number of different angles. Harry Melling (Edgar Allen Poe) and the other cadets in the scene were so supportive and professional. That helped to make the frigid Western PA weather more bearable.

What was it like being on the red carpet for this movie?

The whole experience of being a part of this is something I won't soon forget but walking the red carpet was one of the craziest moments. I couldn't believe all of these photographers wanted to take a picture of some dude who had never been in a movie before but I smiled and enjoyed every single moment! Thankfully, we had someone there to walk us through. Following the red carpet, I got to see the movie for the first time on a huge screen. It was probably the best/coolest night of my life.

Did you get to interact with Christian Bale at all? And if you did, what was that like?

I never had the chance to directly interact with Christian. On set, he was usually locked into his role and very focused. He is an extremely dedicated actor and this shows in his performances. From observing him interact with the other primary actors, I could tell that he is a wonderful collaborator and is highly admired. He also just seems like a very nice guy.

Are you hoping or planning to be in any other movies in the near future?

I would love to continue to be a part of other movies/TV shows whether it's through acting or a different aspect of the filmmaking process. It's something that I truly love. I also recognize that the entertainment industry is a challenging and competitive business that I'm still learning to navigate. No matter what, I feel incredibly lucky to have had this opportunity and it's an amazing feeling to know that I was a small part of something that I hope brings enjoyment to a lot of people.