When was the last time you went out and saw a concert?

I’m not talking about Billy Joel’s 845th concert at Madison Square Garden, or a Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Appreciation Tour. I mean a local concert, somewhere in Lancaster County.

I notched seven years in Lancaster a few weeks ago, and it got my mind racing at how quickly things can change in a short period of time. I went rabid those first few weeks here, taking in all the local music that I could at the Chameleon Club (and its downstairs stage, the Lizard Lounge) and Tellus360.

Somewhat auspiciously, my first “higher profile” local concert was none other than Creed’s Scott Stapp, performing with his solo band at The Village. I wasn’t a big Creed guy, but he was very nice in one of my first phone interviews at Fly Magazine, so I couldn’t help but check it out.

I had no idea in January 2016 that I’d never see a concert there again, right up through the night club’s recent closing this month. The same thing happened unknowingly in October 2019 — I was headbanging to metal band Pentagram at the Chameleon Club, blissfully unaware that a thing called COVID-19 would wipe out that storied institution soon, too.

The state of live music in Lancaster County feels bleak, but not in dire straits — yet.

Phantom Power in Millersville has been a success story since its cosmically poor opening month of March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, triumphantly beating the odds of a grim year for live entertainment. Lititz Shirt Factory and Mickey’s Black Box, both in Lititz, hit their strides this year, bringing in creative and fun acts monthly. The new Southern Market has been great for local bands, even if the acoustics of the large dining hall leave a bit to be desired. Zoetropolis brings in as many intriguing nationally touring acts as it does independent feature films, many paired with great local openers. Stoner Grille and Marion Court Room, workhorses alike, can almost always be counted on for a local band on Fridays and Saturdays. And I must shout out American Music Theatre, whose calendar is always full, although admittedly not with as much locally produced fare as I’d like.

So, if there are so many venues, why did so many shows I saw in 2022 seem underattended?

To sustain even the meager successes, the area needs more in the way of D.I.Y. — “Do It Yourself” — shows. I’ve been thrilled at the emergence of The Upside, a local space located near American Bar & Grill (and hey, a huge shoutout to ABAG for bringing back punk shows as well!) The Upside checks all the boxes a D.I.Y. space should — it highlights local bands, it’s run by musicians and the space has an unlisted address, so you have to truly want to go and experience the music to care enough to ask.

However, one D.I.Y. space does not a music destination make, much like Tellus360 on the opposite end of the spectrum. I love Tellus360 because, well, what choice is there in the city lines now? Two things can be true at once — it’s a wonderful space, filled with many different wonderful spaces to see music, all with different vibes, AND it’s essentially the only consistent game in the city bringing both local and national acts. That doesn’t mean that quality at the venue has dipped over the years, but it means that, even if it did, there wouldn’t be much recourse for local music fans, anyway.

Of course, I hope nothing but the best for the local venues that we have, for them to thrive well above what the last few years of dismal news has brought them. At the same time, I also wish badly for a few creative and eccentric millionaires to throw caution to the wind and embrace live music a little more. With more opportunities to play, more creatives will come out of the woodwork to fill out these hypothetical concert bills.

There is one more crucial piece of this puzzle, perhaps the most confounding one of all — you.

I ask again, when was the last time you went out to a concert? The last time you took a chance on a band with a cool name, or the one your co-worker has been bugging you about for six months?

I admit that it sometimes feels like it’s never been harder to find out about shows. This publication does a valiant job with its weekly events listings and articles, but it’s difficult to get information about shows on social media. It wasn’t too long ago that the single good reason to keep a Facebook account was the ease of creating, finding or sharing events, and now artists are forced to post selfies with their dates so that the algorithm will dole out their announcement crumbs to the followers that seek the information.

It doesn’t have to be bad, though. Just last week, I watched Maya de Vitry and her crack band pay tribute to all four seasons at a fantastic show at Phantom Power, and then got imbued with a little extra holiday spirit the next afternoon at the Cartoon Christmas concert at Tellus360. With the smallest collective kick in the pants, I think the county could make 2023 a great year for local music.

Sure, the next two weeks’ worth of calendar space will be bare for the holidays, but come the new year, plenty of opportunities will present themselves. And the best part? None of them will cost you $500 on Stubhub.

Kevin Stairiker is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.

