Have you ever wanted to see the process behind the magic of a painting? This Saturday, in downtown Lancaster, you can.

Red Raven Art Company, located in the heart of Lancaster City’s Gallery Row is hosting “Art on the Street” on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18.

The one-day en plein air event will feature artists from different galleries around the city painting live in the streets. Artists will reference live objects and photos as they work on their creations, allowing spectators to watch the process of a painting coming to life.

Six artists from Red Raven Art Company will be painting outside of the gallery. They include Beth Bathe, Katherine Horst, Jill Peckelun, Jackie Madsen, Lynnette Shelley and Dennis Martin.

Christiane David of Christiane David Gallery will give a painting demonstration outside of her gallery. At the nearby Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, Lucy Leigh will be painting out front. At Karen Anderer Fine Art, Michael Bartmann will be painting.

Outside of curio. Creative Supply & Gallery, participants will attempt to paint without their vision in “blind contour painting.” Participants will also play in a time-based challenge in which artists will attempt to draw an automobile stopped at a traffic light before it begins moving again.