Lancaster’s 2021 Oktoberfest on the banks of Chiques Creek starts this weekend.

Oktoberfest is a tradition for Lancaster Liederkranz, a group German immigrants started in the 1880s as a signing club for men.

That tradition continued last year but much smaller and only for club members, says Paul Stanavage, who is in charge of the group’s festivals.

“This is our welcome back Oktoberfest,” he says.

At the 2021 Oktoberfest, the club’s modern choruses and dance groups will perform. There will be German food such as bratwurst, weisswurst, potato pancakes and sauerkraut and beer. Sunday, schnitzel sandwiches will be on the menu.

Leading up the Oktoberfest, flooding from Tropical storm Ida reached the Liederkranz pavilion, Stanavage says. The water receded and volunteers cleaned up the space.

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are rising and the pace of new cases is showing signs of leveling off.

Masks aren’t required at Oktoberfest.

“It’s all outside,” Stanavage says. “If somebody wants to wear a mask, they’re more than welcome to do that.”

Meanwhile, the original Oktoberfest in Munich was canceled for the second year.

There still are virtual tours during the festivities, Sept. 16 through Oct. 3. Each tour has behind-the-scenes looks at past Oktoberfest, history and stories. Guests will answer questions about things like the festival’s rides, construction, music and costumes. Tickets are $15 euros per person (about $18).

Here’s more information about Oktoberfests happening in Lancaster County.

Sept. 17, 18 and 19. Oktoberfest at Lancaster Liederkranz. The fest will have live music, including the Liederkranz singing groups, folk dancers, children’s activities and German food. $6 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-15. Friday (6-11 p.m.), Saturday (1-11 p.m.) and Sunday (noon- 6 p.m.) Cash only. Rain or shine. A free parking lot is at 747 S. Chiques Road Manheim. Parking at the club is $10 per car.

Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, Oktoberfest at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. The fest will have a Bar Olympics contest and beer from the on-site Swashbuckler Brewing Co., plus German food and dancing. Tickets are $30.95; children 5 to 11; $15.95.