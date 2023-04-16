Corrupt political machines. Red-light districts. Illegal dice games. Undercover investigations. Sounds like the elements for a thrill-packed true-crime miniseries, but it’s actually a description of early 20th-century Lancaster.

“Lancaster Vice: The Hidden History of Sex, Crime and Power in the 1900s” is the latest LancasterHistory walking tour offering. Alison Kibler, a professor of American Studies and Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies at Franklin & Marshall College, will lead two tours on April 22.

The 90-minute tours include nine stops, but Kibler says she’ll highlight some other locations, too.

“There’s some other things to point out along the way,” Kibler, of Lancaster, said during a recent phone interview. “Basically, because vice was everywhere”

Kibler, along with four students working with the college’s Center for Sustained Engagement with Lancaster program, partnered with LancasterHistory to research the more sordid aspects of local history including prostitution, gambling, bootlegging and bribery. To put together the tours, the research team was able to access LancasterHistory’s Lancaster Law and Order Society Collection, which includes eight boxes of archival material packed with more than 75 folders of newspaper clippings, correspondence, police reports, unpublished notes from undercover investigators and other resources.

“It’s extremely exciting material to work with,” Kibler says.

Kibler and her students used the material to take cardboard-cutout caricatures of anonymous working-class Lancastrians and create complex portraits of people like Barbara Foreman, an adventurous young tobacco wrapper by day and charity girl by night — or a woman who exchanged sexual favors for consumer goods like groceries or theater tickets, but not cash.

There’s also the Rev. Clifford Twombly, a minister at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster who spoke out against prostitution, but perhaps not for the reasons you’d expect, and Mayor Frank McClain, who ran a corrupt Republican political machine and was a known visitor of brothels.

“We’re excited to work with Alison and her students to offer this unique opportunity for visitors to learn about an often-overlooked part of Lancaster’s history,” said director of education and exhibition planning Mabel Rosenheck. “This tour is a chance to explore the city’s colorful past and gain new insights into the social and cultural forces that have shaped our community. You’ll never look at Prince Street the same way again.”

Vice city

Today, patrons at Our Town Brewery visit the building located at the corner of North Prince and West Walnut streets in downtown Lancaster to enjoy a cold pilsner and a hot pretzel. But a century ago, people came for different reasons.

In the early 1900s, that building, which is included in the tour, was home to what, Kibler says, was considered the best brothel in town.

“If you went into that brothel, you were greeted by women in evening gowns who offered to take your coat. There would have been nice wool rugs on the floor and paintings on the wall. There was a maid and a cook who worked there,” Kibler says. “It was one of the most expensive houses to go to and that brothel, as far as I can tell, was never raided. It was very discreet and refined.”

The one time the brothel did make the news, Kibler says, was in 1913 when some F&M students attempted to break the door down when they were refused entry. But, according to Kibler, the brothels were largely allowed to operate due to Mayor McClain’s live-and-let- live attitude toward vice and bribes.

“He seems to participate in prostitution himself, according to the brothel owners,” Kibler says. “One brothel owner would say, I think the direct quote about McClain is, ‘He really likes the chickens’. And ‘chicken’ is a young woman.”

Other stops on the tour include the former home to what was a year-round, all-hours craps game — the biggest in the city and St. James Episcopal Church — home to the Rev. Twombly. And if there is a protagonist to this story, Twombly is it.

“You might think that a preacher investigating sexual morality was simply a judgemental, moralistic busy body who shamed individuals from a safe distance of assumed superiority,” Kibler wrote later in an email. “This is a misunderstanding of Twombly’s views. He didn’t just oppose prostitution; he railed against the conditions that he believed caused prostitution. He sought higher wages for working women and he preached against the sexual double standard, that encouraged men to ‘sow their wild oats’ (perhaps with prostitutes) but considered promiscuous women to be ‘ruined.’ …Twombly, like other reformers, thought women needed to be empowered and elevated to avoid prostitution. It is not surprising, then, that he supported voting rights for women.”

The tours will be full of intriguing noir-like stories, but Kibler’s academic approach addresses the various gender, racial, economic and political issues at play in the city’s history.

“This is a time period that I think is incredibly exciting,” Kibler says. “It’s around the time that women are agitating for the right to vote. It’s the time of labor activism and struggles over industrial capitalism. It’s kind of an early sexual revolution that’s happening. The United States is becoming rapidly urbanized. So all of these tensions are kind of bubbling up, and you can track them all in Lancaster.”

IF YOU GO What: “Lancaster Vice: The Hidden History of Sex, Crime and Power in the 1900s” walking tour When: April 22 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Where: The 90-minute tours meet and depart from the Lancaster City Welcome Center (38 Penn Square). Cost: $15; $10 for LancasterHistory member and students More info: Tours are suggested for ages 18 and over. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 717-392-4633. Find more information at lancasterhistory.org/events/lancaster-vice-tour.