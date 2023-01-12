"What is Lancaster?"

No, that's not an existential question posed by a county resident. But it was an answer on Wednesday night's episode of the popular game show "Jeopardy!."

On the Jan. 11 episode, host Ken Jennings asked this question in the $2,000 Double Jeopardy category "The Ex-State Capital":

"Settled by Pennsylvania Dutch, this city has had many titles: county seat, state capital & on Sept. 27, 1777, our nation's capital."

All three contestant got the answer wrong, including Connor Sears, the two-day winner who guessed "What is Philadelphia?." In an extra bit of erroneousness, host Jennings revealed the answer with the dreaded mispronunciation "LANG-caster" as opposed to "LAN-kiss-ter," sending several local viewers straight to Twitter to offer their own corrections.

Jennings did, however, shout out Lancaster's own "Jeopardy!" legend Brad Rutter, referring to this area as "Rutter County." This is not the first time that Lancaster County has popped up on "Jeopardy!" either - the county was an answer to a similarly worded question in 2021, and the Lancaster Barnstormers were part of a question in 2018.