Isabelle Olenik, a 17-year high school senior from Lancaster Township, knows the importance of a stable home life, a rich social life and a strong community. As a home-schooled student, she studies history and literature with her mother, Mary, takes math classes online and learns science in person at Cornerstone Homeschoolers – a local co-op.

Isabelle, who’s been home-schooled since first grade, plans on majoring in social work and potentially minoring in musical theater in college. She’s currently rehearsing her role as the “Stepmother” in the Lancaster Academy for the Performing Arts’ production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

“I’ve been super blessed with a lot of opportunities in the area,” Isabelle says. “The theater community is great here.”

But she’s also taking on a new role as the organizer and founder of The Lancaster Snow Ball – a dance for and organized by home-schoolers. The inaugural Lancaster Snow Ball takes place 6-10 p.m. March 12 at the Ironstone Ranch in Elizabethtown. Tickets are on sale until March 5, or when 95 tickets have been sold.

The event will feature a DJ and a photographer, and most importantly a chance for home-schoolers to get dressed up, have fun, dance and meet new friends.

“Guys don’t have to feel like they have to show up in a tuxedo, but it’s like prom-style or homecoming-style,” Isabelle says.

Isabelle says that unless a student is part of a co-op where home-schooled students can meet and learn together, there aren’t many opportunities to connect with other home-schoolers. And those co-ops don’t mingle a lot, she adds.

“I just decided to take this on as a senior project because there aren’t many opportunities for home-schoolers to attend a prom or a homecoming,” says Isabelle. “It’s always been difficult for me to watch my public or private school friends get dressed up and go to an event.”

Abby Plank, an 18-year old senior at hybrid co-op and home school program Anchor Christian Academy, is excited for the opportunity to hang out outside of a co-op classroom setting.

“It’s really a great and unique opportunity to be with friends we don’t normally get to see,” says Plank. “It will be fun to see a lot of other people and have an opportunity to socialize and find things we have in common outside of just having the same kind of school.”

A good time for a good cause

The dance is more than just a fun night out and a chance to make new friends. A portion of proceeds of the dance will benefit the Clare House – a Lancaster-based nonprofit program which aims to provide housing and supportive services to women and their children with the goal of financial stability. (The Clare House did not reply to LNP | LancasterOnline’s request to comment on Isabelle’s efforts by press time.)

The Clare House has sort of become an in-house cause. According to a 2017 article in LNP | LancasterOnline, Isabelle’s younger sister Maggie raised $1,800 for the organization during a bake sale. And, the drive to help local organizations extends to Isabelle’s younger brother Reese, an Eagle Scout, who is currently working on a project involving nonprofit bike shop the Common Wheel.

For Isabelle, the opportunity is about giving back and helping others. Isabelle says she’s often experienced anxiety, and through the course of learning skills about how to manage it, decided she wants to help others experiencing similar feelings.

“I haven’t decided yet whether I want to be a counselor or whether I want to work in an environment like Clare House, but I want to work with people who need my help – whether that’s teaching (people) the skills that they need to navigate their own anxiety or counseling someone through loss or trauma,” Isabelle says.

Isabelle’s passion for her project has already found her one admirer – her father.

“Isabelle has been, since an early age, someone very interested in always putting others first,” says Andy Olenik, 50.

Naturally, he’s proud of his daughter’s efforts.

“I think it’s great that she gets to combine two things: her desire for that social outlet and what I think is a great leadership opportunity, coupled with the fact that she gets to raise money along the way for the charity,” Olenik says. “I couldn’t be prouder for her initiative and couldn’t be prouder for her desire to help others.”

Isabelle hopes the dance can become a tradition and future home-schooled generations, including her siblings, can have the opportunity to attend and benefit an organization like the Clare House.

“If I can adjust my lens and step back, I’m very, very fortunate,” Isabelle says.. “I can’t imagine being a single parent or being a son or daughter of a single parent… So, what Clare House is doing for young women, giving them the tools that they need to stabilize their homes and their families is really beautiful and it’s extremely important, but probably not talked about enough.”