The Lancaster Youth Intervention Center received more than $3,000 worth of art supplies following an inaugural tattoo convention fundraiser.

The Lancaster Tattoo Art Festival, held at the Wyndham Convention Center from March 3-5, brought several dozen artists from both local and national tattoo shops.

More than 1,000 people stopped by the festival, says Jessica Ward, who organized the festival alongside artist Torin Bailey.

Want more arts coverage sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our free Entertainment Lancaster newsletter here.

Ward says she's thankful for everyone who took a chance on a first-time convention.

A portion of the proceeds from door sales and donations went toward buying art supplies at Michaels for the Youth Intervention Center's art program.

"They don't have the funding they need to keep (the art program) going," Ward says. "We want to reduce the recidivism rate and redirect what they're going through into art."

The Youth Intervention Center is meant to provide "temporary custody for alleged and adjudicated male and female residents from the ages of 10 to 18," according to its website.

"The recent donation from the Lancaster Tattoo Art Convention will go a long way to engaging the creativity of our residents, some of whom are very valented artists," Drew Fredericks, director of the Lancaster Youth Intervention Center, says in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline.

"We believe that exposing our youth to diverse programming, activities and life skills foster growth and hopefully plants a seed for more positive outlets for the long term," Fredericks says.

The festival will return to the Wyndham Convention Center in 2024 from March 1-3.

Several artists from tattoo competition show "InkMaster" have already committed to the festival for next year, including tattoo artists Pon DeMan, Angel Bauta, Tom Bulman and more.

Sullen Clothing's Hoon Kim, who accompanied Ward and Bailey purchasing and delivering art supplies, will emcee next year's event.

For more information about the event, visit tattconink.com.