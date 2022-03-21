In an effort to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will be raising funds for humanitarian aid at its next concerts.

On Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will perform a program that will include Tchaikovsky's Second Symphony, itself a musical tribute to Ukraine. Conductor Michael Butterman will lead the orchestra at each concert at First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster city.

Tickets range from $35 to $75. The LSO will donate a portion of proceeds to relief efforts in Ukraine.